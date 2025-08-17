403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Suggests Trilateral Meeting with Putin, Zelensky
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed to European leaders his intention to convene a high-stakes trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as soon as August 22, according to media.
Zelensky confirmed via an X post on Saturday that he is scheduled to meet Trump in Washington on Monday. Furthermore, Trump has extended invitations to European leaders to participate in the White House meeting, media reported.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated on Saturday that a trilateral summit is anticipated to follow the Monday discussion between Zelensky and Trump.
As of now, Russia has not publicly agreed to participate in the proposed trilateral talks.
Zelensky confirmed via an X post on Saturday that he is scheduled to meet Trump in Washington on Monday. Furthermore, Trump has extended invitations to European leaders to participate in the White House meeting, media reported.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated on Saturday that a trilateral summit is anticipated to follow the Monday discussion between Zelensky and Trump.
As of now, Russia has not publicly agreed to participate in the proposed trilateral talks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment