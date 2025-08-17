Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Suggests Trilateral Meeting with Putin, Zelensky

(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed to European leaders his intention to convene a high-stakes trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as soon as August 22, according to media.

Zelensky confirmed via an X post on Saturday that he is scheduled to meet Trump in Washington on Monday. Furthermore, Trump has extended invitations to European leaders to participate in the White House meeting, media reported.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated on Saturday that a trilateral summit is anticipated to follow the Monday discussion between Zelensky and Trump.

As of now, Russia has not publicly agreed to participate in the proposed trilateral talks.

