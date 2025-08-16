Ukrainian Forces Destroy Cannon Transported By Russians Across Blown-Up Bridge

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in a Facebook post, sharing a video released by the 47th Mechanized Brigade.

“The occupiers are not giving up their attempts to operate in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna direction. This time, they tried to transport a cannon by truck... across the river, over a blown-up bridge,” the video description reads.

Ukrainian forces strengthening defenses in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia sectors - CinC Syrskyi

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko showcased the destruction of Russian military assets in the Kupiansk sector, carried out by the Bureviy Brigade.

