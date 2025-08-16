Ukrainian Forces Destroy Cannon Transported By Russians Across Blown-Up Bridge
“The occupiers are not giving up their attempts to operate in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna direction. This time, they tried to transport a cannon by truck... across the river, over a blown-up bridge,” the video description reads.Read also: Ukrainian forces strengthening defenses in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia sectors - CinC Syrskyi
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko showcased the destruction of Russian military assets in the Kupiansk sector, carried out by the Bureviy Brigade.
