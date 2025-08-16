Ukrainian Forces Advance Up To 2.5 Km In Northern Slobozhanshchyna Sector - General Staff
In the relevant areas, Ukrainian units have advanced between 1 and 2.5 kilometers.
Kovaliov added that to disrupt the logistical support, evacuation, and reinforcement of Russian occupying forces in specific locations, Ukrainian troops are maintaining sustained fire on enemy positions.Read also: Ukrainian forces prevented Russian breakthrough in Kupiansk sector
In particular, active operations are taking place in the areas of Oleksiivka and Yunakivka of Sumy region, the spokesperson said.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian combat drone operators in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector targeted and destroyed two positions of Russian FPV drone operators, two mortar emplacements, several shelters and dugouts, as well as an ammunition depot.
