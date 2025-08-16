Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Advance Up To 2.5 Km In Northern Slobozhanshchyna Sector - General Staff

2025-08-16 03:12:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Major Andrii Kovaliov, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirmed this information to Ukrinform.

In the relevant areas, Ukrainian units have advanced between 1 and 2.5 kilometers.

Kovaliov added that to disrupt the logistical support, evacuation, and reinforcement of Russian occupying forces in specific locations, Ukrainian troops are maintaining sustained fire on enemy positions.

Read also: Ukrainian forces prevented Russian breakthrough in Kupiansk sector

In particular, active operations are taking place in the areas of Oleksiivka and Yunakivka of Sumy region, the spokesperson said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian combat drone operators in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector targeted and destroyed two positions of Russian FPV drone operators, two mortar emplacements, several shelters and dugouts, as well as an ammunition depot.

