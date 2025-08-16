Look: When Dubai Authorities Called For Beautifying World Trade Centre Roundabout 47 Years Ago

Dubai's Trade Centre junction, now a bustling economic hub, is home to a massive roundabout, which is a complex of its own, with underpasses and bridges. But it was once just a plain round structure that cars circled around - until Dubai Municipality put out a call for its beautification.

It was on August 16 in 1978 that the tender for landscaping of what was then Dubai's biggest roundabout was called. Over four decades later, the constant development still continues - in October 2024, a massive expansion plan including five new bridges worth almost Dh700 million was announced.

Recommended For You

Here is a look back to how the area has developed:

1981

The landscaping of Dubai's then biggest roundabout began in 1981. The scheme was taken up by Dubai Municipality on a priority basis, which also included the development and beautification of the huge open space in front of the Trade Centre.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The location made the roundabout a focal point of the fast-growing metropolis; its landscaping was of special interest because of the 39-storey Trade Centre Tower on one side and the chain of emerging commercial and industrial complexes in the vicinity.

1986

Due to the importance of the project, the Municipality invited designs from ten leading consulting architects for the entire scheme. Early landscaping was planned in view of the international trade exhibitions to be held at Trade Centre.

With the possibility of a flyover in the area being explored, consultants were advised to ensure that the landscaping does not restrict the conceptual scope of the design.

1996

Flyovers and underpasses were added to the roundabout to ease traffic congestion. Elaborate tile murals were installed at the four underpasses, showcasing both traditional Emirati architecture and modern landmarks that define Dubai's evolving cityscape.

Another mural, featuring the Dubai Museum and a traditional Bastakiya residence, decorated the abutments of the flyover.

2004

By 2004, the roundabout became one of the busiest intersections in the country, with its landscaped lush greenery contrasting with the surrounding urban skyline.

2008

Although town planners unanimously agreed that pedestrian accessibility to roundabouts were not desirable, there was no way of banning it.

Consultants advised a general concept of tolerating pedestrian movement but also suggested ways of restricting it only to certain points where safety could be ensured.

2025

Construction is under way for the new bridges which will span over 5,000 metres in total. It is expected to double the intersection's capacity and cut delay time from 12 minutes to 90 seconds. The existing roundabout will be converted into a surface intersection to improve flow of traffic