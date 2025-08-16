Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Larry Finck And André Hoffmann Named Interim Co-Chairs Of WEF Board

Larry Finck And André Hoffmann Named Interim Co-Chairs Of WEF Board


2025-08-16 02:05:54
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In a separate statement, the WEF also revealed an investigation commissioned by the board has cleared its founder Klaus Schwab and his wife of accusations made against them by anonymous whistleblowers. This content was published on August 16, 2025 - 11:14 5 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Le fondateur du Forum économique mondial, Klaus Schwab, blanchi Original Read more: Le fondateur du Forum économique mondial, Klaus Schwab, blanch

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“There is no evidence of serious misconduct on the part of Klaus Schwab. Similarly, there is no evidence of misconduct on the part of Hilde Schwab, who has supported the World Economic Forum (WEF) for more than five decades without remuneration,” the WEF Board said in a statement on Friday.

It had asked an“independent” and“reputable” law firm to carry out the investigation following the anonymous allegations.

“The minor irregularities, resulting from blurred boundaries between personal contributions and Forum operations, reflect a deep commitment rather than an intent to misconduct. The Board (of Directors) has taken steps to resolve all the issues identified during the investigation, including strengthening governance in general,” the statement said.

+ WEF reportedly investigates founder Klaus Schwab

The announcement was made at the same time as the replacement of the former boss of food giant Nestlé, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, as interim chair of the Forum's board of directors. He was reported in the press as one of the architects of Schwab's departure.

A duo as interim co-chairs of the WEF

He has been replaced by the duo of Larry Finck, the American billionaire and co-founder of the Blackrock investment fund, and André Hoffmann, a Swiss billionaire and vice-chair of the Roche pharmaceutical group, according to a separate press release from the Forum, issued at the same time as the results of the investigation were announced.

In April, the Wall Street Journal revealed that an anonymous letter had been sent to the WEF board, accusing Schwab and his wife Hilde of“mixing their personal affairs with Forum resources without proper oversight”.

A spokesperson for Schwab interviewed by the American daily immediately denied the accusations.

More More Swiss diplomacy How Swiss companies lobby in Brussels and at the WEF

This content was published on Jan 30, 2025 New analysis shows where lobbyists and the European Commission met most often. And which Swiss-based organisations lobby in Brussels.

Read more: How Swiss companies lobby in Brussels and at the WE

MENAFN16082025000210011054ID1109936671

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search