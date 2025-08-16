Larry Finck And André Hoffmann Named Interim Co-Chairs Of WEF Board

Larry Finck And André Hoffmann Named Interim Co-Chairs Of WEF Board
-
Français
fr
Le fondateur du Forum économique mondial, Klaus Schwab, blanchi
Original
Read more: Le fondateur du Forum économique mondial, Klaus Schwab, blanch
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“There is no evidence of serious misconduct on the part of Klaus Schwab. Similarly, there is no evidence of misconduct on the part of Hilde Schwab, who has supported the World Economic Forum (WEF) for more than five decades without remuneration,” the WEF Board said in a statement on Friday.
It had asked an“independent” and“reputable” law firm to carry out the investigation following the anonymous allegations.
“The minor irregularities, resulting from blurred boundaries between personal contributions and Forum operations, reflect a deep commitment rather than an intent to misconduct. The Board (of Directors) has taken steps to resolve all the issues identified during the investigation, including strengthening governance in general,” the statement said.
+ WEF reportedly investigates founder Klaus Schwab
The announcement was made at the same time as the replacement of the former boss of food giant Nestlé, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, as interim chair of the Forum's board of directors. He was reported in the press as one of the architects of Schwab's departure.A duo as interim co-chairs of the WEF
He has been replaced by the duo of Larry Finck, the American billionaire and co-founder of the Blackrock investment fund, and André Hoffmann, a Swiss billionaire and vice-chair of the Roche pharmaceutical group, according to a separate press release from the Forum, issued at the same time as the results of the investigation were announced.
In April, the Wall Street Journal revealed that an anonymous letter had been sent to the WEF board, accusing Schwab and his wife Hilde of“mixing their personal affairs with Forum resources without proper oversight”.
A spokesperson for Schwab interviewed by the American daily immediately denied the accusations.More More Swiss diplomacy How Swiss companies lobby in Brussels and at the WEF
This content was published on Jan 30, 2025 New analysis shows where lobbyists and the European Commission met most often. And which Swiss-based organisations lobby in Brussels.Read more: How Swiss companies lobby in Brussels and at the WE
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment