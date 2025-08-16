Interesting Panama Logistical Interconnection In Puerto Armuelles Anticipated By President Mulino

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The new multipurpose dock in Puerto Armuelles will expand Panama's logistics interconnection with Central America, which, according to President José Raúl Mulino, will allow for the movement of more cargo in that region and create an economic boom. Mulino indicated that he has information that Costa Rica is interested in building a road to their side of Punta Burica. “We're looking for a significant logistics connection with Central America to move cargo to our ports and our canal.

This region needs to emerge from the depression,” he said. Mulino emphasized that the new pier will bring progress and create jobs, just as the old pier owned by Chiriquí Land Company did, which was once a major employer in the area. This new dock has a different concept, Mulino continued, as it will allow for the handling of large Panamax cargo ships and the transfer of palm oil, which is what is grown in large quantities in that area. The first phase of work on the pier totals $21.3 million and is 48% complete. The project is expected to be completed next year.