Resumption Of Production At El Nasr Marks Strategic Step Towards Localising Automotive Industry: El-Shimy

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Mohamed El-Shimy, Minister of Public Enterprise Sector, affirmed that the resumption of production at El Nasr Automotive Company sends a strong message of the state's commitment to preserving its assets, modernising them, ensuring their optimal use and reviving strategic industries. He emphasised that the ministry continues to implement its restructuring and development plans for affiliated companies, enhancing their contribution to the national economy.

On Saturday morning, El-Shimy paid an unannounced visit to El Nasr Automotive Company, a subsidiary of the Metallurgical Industries Holding Company under the Ministry of Public Enterprise Sector. He inspected the factories, production lines and ongoing development projects.

During his tour, the minister reviewed operations at the bus factory, which is currently producing several models, including the“Nasr Sky” tourist bus, the“Nasr Star” minibus, as well as natural gas-powered eco-friendly buses under the brand“Nasr Green.” He underlined the importance of expanding production capacity to meet local demand and to access regional export markets.

El-Shimy also inspected final preparations at the passenger car plant, which has undergone comprehensive upgrades and refurbishment. These include the installation of new assembly, painting and aluminium lines, forming part of the ministry's plan to relaunch the factory and resume production in accordance with international standards.







The minister met with company employees, stressing that the human element is the main driver of productivity and development. He highlighted the ministry's commitment to improving work environments across its subsidiaries, investing in continuous training and skill development to enhance workers' technical and administrative capabilities. He praised the employees' dedication and sense of belonging, urging them to intensify efforts and maintain global quality standards to strengthen the company's competitiveness locally and internationally.

El-Shimy described El Nasr Automotive as a symbol of national industry, noting that its revival after years of inactivity reflects the state's strong commitment to industrial development. He underlined that the company's return to production represents a strategic milestone in Egypt's drive to localise the automotive industry, creating real added value for the national economy.







He added that the ministry is supporting its subsidiaries to deepen local manufacturing and increase the domestic content of their products, in line with the state's policy of reducing imports and boosting reliance on local industry. He stressed that the automotive sector holds promising growth opportunities in both domestic and regional markets.

El-Shimy instructed El Nasr's management to scale up production while adhering to the highest quality standards, sustainability principles and health, safety and environmental protection measures. He also stressed the importance of strengthening marketing and after-sales services to align with market needs and global competition. In addition, he highlighted the role of partnerships with the private sector and investors in facilitating technology transfer and enhancing competitiveness.