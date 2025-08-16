New Express Bus Route Linking Lusail, Al Khor, Al Ruwais To Launch Tomorrow

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commuters in northern Qatar will have faster and more convenient public transport options as the new Express Route E801 is set to launch tomorrow, August 17.

The service will connect Lusail, Al Khor, and Al Ruwais, providing a vital transport link between the three destinations.

With limited stops and a frequency of every two hours, the new route is designed to reduce travel times and enhance passenger convenience.

According to Mowasalat Qatar, the Express E801 forms part of a new service model aimed at expanding the country's express bus network and improving connectivity.

The company described the launch as“a significant step forward in developing Express Transport Services in Qatar,” in line with the country's broader mobility and sustainability strategies.

The service is expected to support residents, workers, and visitors commuting between Lusail and northern communities while offering a reliable alternative to private transport.

Mowasalat plays a central role in Qatar's transportation network, operating a wide fleet of buses, taxis, and Metrolink services to link major cities and residential areas.

As part of its contribution to Qatar National Vision 2030, the company has prioritized sustainability measures, including the deployment of more electric vehicles, the adoption of digital and cloud-based tools to reduce paper waste, and the introduction of water-saving systems.

Notably, its facilities reuse up to 50 percent of grey water for washing buses.