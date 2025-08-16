Gold, Gas Prices Down, Petrol & Diesel Up In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The price of gold and liquefied gas declined while that of petrol and diesel increased during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Fuel prices

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok the price of one litre of petrol surged from 67afs to 70afs and diesel from 65afs to 67afs.

Mohammad Jan Amin, a liquefied gas seller in Daha-i-Bagh locality, said the rate of one kilogram of the commodity fell from 50afs to 48afs.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the prices of essential food items remained unchanged during the week.

The price of a 49-kilogram sack of Kazakh flour stayed stable at 1,400afs, a 49-kilogram bag of Indian sugar cost 2,450afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice stayed stable at 2,600afs, a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil remained unchanged at 1,600afs, one kilogram of Indonesian green tea at 350afs and the rate of a kilogram of African black tea at 380afs.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour at 1,450 afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 2,500afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil accounted for 1,650afs, one kilogram of black tea for 430afs and the same quantity of green tea for 400afs, he added.

Gold prices down

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold went down from 6,000afs to 5,900afs and the same amount of the Russian variety from 4,750afs to 4,700afs.

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar traded at 68.30afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 235afs.

During the previous week, one US dollar consumed 68.20afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees 235afs.

