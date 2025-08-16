Herat Governor Pledges To Support Boy Who Can Speak 8 Languages

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The governor of western Herat province met with a nine-year-old boy who can speak eight languages and praised his abilities and talent.

In a statement, the provincial press office wrote the boy whose extraordinary talent has placed him among the geniuses called on Governor Sheikh Maulana Islamjar.

At the meeting, the governor praised the abilities of the child and called him a valuable asset for the future of Afghanistan and also promised to continue the scientific path of this genius.

“Mohammad Amiri has an extraordinary talent that he has been able to learn eight living languages of the world, including Dari, Pashto, English, Arabic, French, German, Turkish, and Urdu, on his own, without attending school. The amazing thing is that he learns a new language every two months”.

Additionally, Amiri has an unparalleled talent in mathematics and has demonstrated abilities beyond imagination in multiplication, addition, and subtraction.

