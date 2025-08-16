Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia Introduces Digital Process For Travellers Carrying Controlled Drugs

2025-08-16 08:02:06
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia has introduced a new set of guidelines that enables travellers to obtain online clearance permits for prescribed medications.

The system is designed to support patients and enhance travel efficiency, while maintaining safety standards, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) stated as it released procedures to obtain clearance permit.

The SFDA confirms that all information related to controlled drug permits is available through its Controlled Drugs System (CDS) at [ ]. These drugs include narcotic and psychotropic substances that are strictly regulated under the country's law.

Travelelrs can now easily apply for a permit through the CDS platform by creating a personal account, submitting an electronic clearance permit request with the patient's details and trip information, and uploading supporting documents such as a prescription, medical report, and proof of identity.

They can also add multiple medications by providing accurate details, including the trade name, active ingredient, drug concentration, and quantity or pack size.

Applicants must include documents that prove the medical need for the medication, whether it is for the traveller or another patient.

Travellers can also track the status of the application, which is clearly classified as 'Submitted', 'Completed', 'Rejected', or 'Incomplete'.

