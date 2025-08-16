CARACAL Returns As The Weaponry Sponsor For The Largest Edition Of ADIHEX

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company and the Emirates Falconers' Club, this year's ADIHEX is set to be the largest and most extensive in its long and distinguished history. The event will provide a premier international platform for hunting, falconry, equestrian and outdoor enthusiasts to discover and showcase the latest products and services, with CARACAL leading the Hunting & Shooting Sports Guns & Equipment Sector.

Hamad Al-Ameri, CEO of CARACAL, said:“This year marks CARACAL's 18th participation, and we are set to showcase the latest technology in precision pistols and rifles. Every ADIHEX offers us a unique opportunity to further the UAE's growing sports shooting and hunting communities through displaying our line of high-performance firearms, proudly designed and produced in the UAE. We look forward to building on our regional partnerships and establishing new collaborations at the Middle East's premier hunting event.”

Saad Al Hasani, Event Director at ADIHEX, said:“CARACAL has played an integral part in ADIHEX success over its many years of participation. Their commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with ADIHEX's mission to celebrate tradition while embracing the latest advancements in the industry.”

The Hunting, Shooting Sports Guns & Equipment sector at ADIHEX offers a glimpse into the art and science behind firearms manufacturing. Visitors can explore a wide array of products, including pistols, commercial rifles, scopes and customised hunting accessories, presented by top-tier exhibitors who reflect the latest global trends in the industry.

Aligned with the ADIHEX theme,“The Legacy Lives On,” CARACAL is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of Emirati firearm designers and producers, empowering them to showcase the latest innovations and achieve their career aspirations. As a celebration of the UAE's rich culture and heritage, ADIHEX serves as an ideal platform to showcase the creativity and craftsmanship of local talent, highlighting the nation's ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.

As ADIHEX continues to contribute to the UAE's evolving outdoor culture, it remains an essential platform for advancing the nation's hunting and shooting sports industry. Through partnerships with industry leaders like CARACAL, ADIHEX is setting its sights on the future where the UAE is recognised as a global leader in the fields of hunting, sports, and outdoor adventure.

About CARACAL:

Established in 2007, CARACAL is a regional leader in high-performance small arms. The company designs, manufactures, tests, and maintains small mission-proven firearms, including combat pistols, modern submachine guns, tactical assault rifles, and precision sniper rifles for law enforcement, security, and military forces.

CARACAL's production legacy of 15+ years is reflected in the quality, performance, and dependability of its growing range of weapons, incorporating the latest technological advances, developed to address the evolving challenges of modern warfare as well as the diverse mission requirements of customers in the UAE and abroad.

CARACAL is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups.