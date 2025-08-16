ISRO-Supported Space Lab Set Up In Arunachal Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Aug 16 (IANS) In collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a state-of-the-art space laboratory was set up at remote Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district to provide students with practical experience in space science and technology, officials said on Saturday.

Arunachal Pradesh Education, Tourism and Libraries Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona inaugurated the laboratory on Friday afternoon to provide students with practical experience in space science and technology, to boost their inquisitiveness and innovation besides to generate a scientific thoughts among the students and youths.

In a series of posts on his X handle, Sona said: "Today marks an emotional and proud moment for me as I inaugurated the Pasang Wangchuk Sona ISRO Space Laboratory at Government Higher Secondary School, Mechukha - dedicated to my late father, Shri Pasang Wangchuk Sona."

He said that this laboratory is not just an educational facility; it is a tribute to his unwavering belief in the power of education and curiosity.

"I hope it becomes a place where our children dream bigger, explore science fearlessly, and reach for the stars. May this space lab inspire generations of young minds in Shi-Yomi and beyond to innovate, discover, and lead our state into a brighter future," the minister said.

Shi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra, Deputy Director of School Education Tade Dabi, Muskaan Chief Operating Officer Pranesh Debnath, students, teachers and community leaders attended the event.

Meanwhile, according to an official in Manipur, at least 100 science students from each of the eight Northeastern states would get an opportunity to visit the ISRO in Bengaluru to ignite curiosity and foster awareness about space science and technology.

The official said that talented science students from the Northeastern states would visit the ISRO headquarters in different batches.

The tour is organised under the programme North East Student Programme for Awareness, Reach and Knowledge on Space (NE-SPARKS).

The programme is being implemented by North East Space Applications Centre (NE-SAC) under the initiative of the Ministry of the DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region).

The aim of the tour is to ignite curiosity and foster awareness about space science and technology, the official said.

The NE-SAC, located near Meghalaya's capital, Shillong, is a joint initiative of the Department of Science and the North Eastern Council (NEC) to provide developmental support to the northeastern region (NER) using space science and technology.