Virginia’s candidates fight about debating plans

Candidates in Virginia’s closely watched governor’s race remain at odds over the timing and location of a key debate, according to local reports.The upcoming election in the bellwether state, set for this fall, comes one year after President Donald Trump’s return to the White House and amid a turbulent second term. Many view the contest as a gauge of Trump’s and the Republican Party’s current popularity.Republican nominee and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears accepted CNN’s invitation for a debate, describing it as “an opportunity for voters to see the difference between a leader with a clear plan and a career politician who would rather talk around the issues,” a campaign spokesperson said.Her Democratic opponent, former US Representative Abigail Spanberger, declined the offer, emphasizing a focus on events hosted by local media. “We believe that debates about Virginia's future should be rooted in Virginia, produced by Virginia media, and accessible to Virginians across the Commonwealth,” her campaign manager said, noting ongoing negotiations with WAVY TV and Norfolk State University.This disagreement arises in one of only two gubernatorial races held in the year following a presidential election, seen as an early indicator for the 2027 midterms. Virginia, historically a Republican stronghold, has trended Democratic in recent years but elected Republican Glenn Youngkin in 2021. Under state law, Youngkin is limited to a single term.Current polling indicates Spanberger is leading with about 45.2% support, while Earle-Sears trails at roughly 36%, according to political reports.

