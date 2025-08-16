403
Trump states Ukraine's war should end permanently
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said the conflict in Ukraine should end with a permanent peace agreement rather than a temporary ceasefire, following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.
Trump described his nearly three-hour discussions in Anchorage as “very successful” and said he had also consulted with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, several EU leaders, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. He emphasized that all parties agreed a peace deal would more effectively end the war than a ceasefire, which he said often fails to hold.
Trump confirmed plans to speak with Zelensky on Monday, potentially paving the way for a future meeting with Putin. Ukraine and its EU supporters have long sought a temporary ceasefire, but Russia has cited strategic concerns, arguing that it could allow Kyiv to rebuild forces with Western support while Russian troops maintain battlefield momentum.
