Trump states Russian-Ukrainian war should have never started

2025-08-16 06:14:12
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the Ukraine conflict “should never have started” and blamed all parties involved for the ongoing hostilities. Speaking in the Oval Office ahead of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump suggested that previous US administrations, Moscow, and others share responsibility.

“Everything that was done was wrong. Everybody’s to blame. Putin’s to blame. They’re all to blame,” he said.

Trump also dismissed media claims that the Alaska summit would be a win for Moscow, calling the reporting “fake news” and criticizing former officials such as John Bolton. The talks, scheduled for Friday, were expected to focus on Ukraine and broader US-Russia relations, with both sides signaling no immediate breakthrough.

