Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market


2025-08-16 06:06:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 48 manat ($28), or 0.8 percent, as observed at the conclusion of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold grew by 28.4 manat ($16.7), or 0.5 percent, compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,708 manat ($3,360).

Gold ounce value change

August 4

5,710 manat ($3,360)

August 11

5,739 manat ($3,380)

August 5

5,730 manat ($3,370)

August 12

5,702 manat ($3,354)

August 6

5,732 manat ($3,330)

August 13

5,698 manat ($3,350)

August 7

5,742 manat ($3,380)

August 14

5,713 manat ($3,360)

August 8

5,771 manat ($3,390)

August 15

5,691 manat ($3,347)

Average weekly rate

5,737 manat ($3,370)

Average weekly rate

5,708 manat ($3,360)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.02 manat, or $0.01 (0.03 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 64.8 manat ($38), which is 1.1 percent, or 0.7 manat ($0.4), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change

August 4

63 manat ($37)

August 11

64.67 manat ($38.04)

August 5

63.56 manat ($37.39)

August 12

64.4 manat ($37.9)

August 6

64.2 manat ($37.7)

August 13

64.9 manat ($38.18)

August 7

64.69 manat ($38)

August 14

65.56 manat ($38.56)

August 8

65 manat ($38)

August 15

64.69 manat ($38.06)

Average weekly rate

64.12 manat ($37.7)

Average weekly rate

64.8 manat ($38)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan elevated by 58 manat ($34), or 2.6 percent, this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went up by 24.3 manat, or $14.3 (1.1 percent), to 2,276 manat ($1,340) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change

August 4

2,227 manat ($1,310)

August 11

2,249 manat ($1,320)

August 5

2,253 manat ($1,330)

August 12

2,268 manat ($1,330)

August 6

2,242 manat ($1,320)

August 13

2,277.68 manat ($1,339.8)

August 7

2,266 manat ($1,333)

August 14

2,277.89 manat ($1,339.9)

August 8

2,269 manat ($1,334)

August 15

2,307 manat ($1,360)

Average weekly rate

2,251 manat ($1,320)

Average weekly rate

2,276 manat ($1,340)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 30.3 manat ($17.8), or 1.6 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium declined by 61 manat ($35.88), or three percent, compared to last week, to 1,938 manat ($1,140).

Palladium ounce value change

August 4

2,043 manat ($1,200)

August 11

1,920 manat ($1,130)

August 5

2,050 manat ($1,210)

August 12

1,955 manat ($1,150)

August 6

1,987 manat ($1,170)

August 13

1,924 manat ($1,131)

August 7

1,956 manat ($1,150)

August 14

1,942 manat ($1,140)

August 8

1,960 manat ($1,150)

August 15

1,950 manat ($1,147)

Average weekly rate

1,999 manat ($1,180)

Average weekly rate

1,938 manat ($1,140)

MENAFN16082025000187011040ID1109936122

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search