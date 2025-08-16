Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 48 manat ($28), or 0.8 percent, as observed at the conclusion of this week, ​ Trend reports. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold grew by 28.4 manat ($16.7), or 0.5 percent, compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,708 manat ($3,360).

Gold ounce value change August 4 5,710 manat ($3,360) August 11 5,739 manat ($3,380) August 5 5,730 manat ($3,370) August 12 5,702 manat ($3,354) August 6 5,732 manat ($3,330) August 13 5,698 manat ($3,350) August 7 5,742 manat ($3,380) August 14 5,713 manat ($3,360) August 8 5,771 manat ($3,390) August 15 5,691 manat ($3,347) Average weekly rate 5,737 manat ($3,370) Average weekly rate 5,708 manat ($3,360)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.02 manat, or $0.01 (0.03 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 64.8 manat ($38), which is 1.1 percent, or 0.7 manat ($0.4), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change August 4 63 manat ($37) August 11 64.67 manat ($38.04) August 5 63.56 manat ($37.39) August 12 64.4 manat ($37.9) August 6 64.2 manat ($37.7) August 13 64.9 manat ($38.18) August 7 64.69 manat ($38) August 14 65.56 manat ($38.56) August 8 65 manat ($38) August 15 64.69 manat ($38.06) Average weekly rate 64.12 manat ($37.7) Average weekly rate 64.8 manat ($38)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan elevated by 58 manat ($34), or 2.6 percent, this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went up by 24.3 manat, or $14.3 (1.1 percent), to 2,276 manat ($1,340) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change August 4 2,227 manat ($1,310) August 11 2,249 manat ($1,320) August 5 2,253 manat ($1,330) August 12 2,268 manat ($1,330) August 6 2,242 manat ($1,320) August 13 2,277.68 manat ($1,339.8) August 7 2,266 manat ($1,333) August 14 2,277.89 manat ($1,339.9) August 8 2,269 manat ($1,334) August 15 2,307 manat ($1,360) Average weekly rate 2,251 manat ($1,320) Average weekly rate 2,276 manat ($1,340)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 30.3 manat ($17.8), or 1.6 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium declined by 61 manat ($35.88), or three percent, compared to last week, to 1,938 manat ($1,140).

Palladium ounce value change August 4 2,043 manat ($1,200) August 11 1,920 manat ($1,130) August 5 2,050 manat ($1,210) August 12 1,955 manat ($1,150) August 6 1,987 manat ($1,170) August 13 1,924 manat ($1,131) August 7 1,956 manat ($1,150) August 14 1,942 manat ($1,140) August 8 1,960 manat ($1,150) August 15 1,950 manat ($1,147) Average weekly rate 1,999 manat ($1,180) Average weekly rate 1,938 manat ($1,140)