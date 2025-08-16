Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
|
Gold ounce value change
|
August 4
|
5,710 manat ($3,360)
|
August 11
|
5,739 manat ($3,380)
|
August 5
|
5,730 manat ($3,370)
|
August 12
|
5,702 manat ($3,354)
|
August 6
|
5,732 manat ($3,330)
|
August 13
|
5,698 manat ($3,350)
|
August 7
|
5,742 manat ($3,380)
|
August 14
|
5,713 manat ($3,360)
|
August 8
|
5,771 manat ($3,390)
|
August 15
|
5,691 manat ($3,347)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,737 manat ($3,370)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,708 manat ($3,360)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.02 manat, or $0.01 (0.03 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 64.8 manat ($38), which is 1.1 percent, or 0.7 manat ($0.4), more than last week's figure.
|
Silver ounce value change
|
August 4
|
63 manat ($37)
|
August 11
|
64.67 manat ($38.04)
|
August 5
|
63.56 manat ($37.39)
|
August 12
|
64.4 manat ($37.9)
|
August 6
|
64.2 manat ($37.7)
|
August 13
|
64.9 manat ($38.18)
|
August 7
|
64.69 manat ($38)
|
August 14
|
65.56 manat ($38.56)
|
August 8
|
65 manat ($38)
|
August 15
|
64.69 manat ($38.06)
|
Average weekly rate
|
64.12 manat ($37.7)
|
Average weekly rate
|
64.8 manat ($38)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan elevated by 58 manat ($34), or 2.6 percent, this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went up by 24.3 manat, or $14.3 (1.1 percent), to 2,276 manat ($1,340) compared to last week's figure.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
August 4
|
2,227 manat ($1,310)
|
August 11
|
2,249 manat ($1,320)
|
August 5
|
2,253 manat ($1,330)
|
August 12
|
2,268 manat ($1,330)
|
August 6
|
2,242 manat ($1,320)
|
August 13
|
2,277.68 manat ($1,339.8)
|
August 7
|
2,266 manat ($1,333)
|
August 14
|
2,277.89 manat ($1,339.9)
|
August 8
|
2,269 manat ($1,334)
|
August 15
|
2,307 manat ($1,360)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,251 manat ($1,320)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,276 manat ($1,340)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 30.3 manat ($17.8), or 1.6 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium declined by 61 manat ($35.88), or three percent, compared to last week, to 1,938 manat ($1,140).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
August 4
|
2,043 manat ($1,200)
|
August 11
|
1,920 manat ($1,130)
|
August 5
|
2,050 manat ($1,210)
|
August 12
|
1,955 manat ($1,150)
|
August 6
|
1,987 manat ($1,170)
|
August 13
|
1,924 manat ($1,131)
|
August 7
|
1,956 manat ($1,150)
|
August 14
|
1,942 manat ($1,140)
|
August 8
|
1,960 manat ($1,150)
|
August 15
|
1,950 manat ($1,147)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,999 manat ($1,180)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,938 manat ($1,140)
