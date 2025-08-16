Yerevan court prolongs detention of Russian-Armenian billionaire

A Yerevan court has prolonged the arrest of Russian-Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan, a critic of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, by two months, despite a recent ruling declaring his detention unlawful.Karapetyan, who heads Moscow-based Tashir Group, was detained in June over alleged attempts to incite a power grab linked to his support for the Armenian Apostolic Church, which protested Pashinyan’s transfer of border villages to Azerbaijan.His legal team condemned the decision as “illogical” and plans to appeal.Karapetyan’s family has also filed a $500 million claim against the government following efforts to nationalize his energy firm.

