Scotland issues water scarcity alert for several rivers amid dry conditions
(MENAFN) Authorities in Scotland have issued a water scarcity alert for several rivers and estuaries in the eastern part of the country as levels near critical lows due to ongoing warm weather and dry conditions.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said Friday that six river catchments are currently experiencing “moderate” scarcity, with the potential to escalate to “significant” scarcity within roughly two weeks. SEPA noted that the rivers are now at alert status, indicating growing pressure on water resources.
The rivers and estuaries affected include the Almond, Tweed, Findhorn, Spey, Dee, and Firth of Forth. Prolonged high temperatures and minimal rainfall in July contributed to the drop in water levels, and regulators warned that flows in some areas have yet to return to normal, leaving them vulnerable to further dry conditions.
