Bring Kids Back UA Thanks Melania Trump For Supporting Ukrainian Children


2025-08-16 05:07:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the statement was shared on the initiative's official account on social network X .

“Deep gratitude to the First Lady of the United States for caring so profoundly about the fate of Ukraine's children. Each word of support brings them closer to their families, communities and home,” the statement said.

Andriy Yermak, Head of the President's Office, also expressed his appreciation, stating,“Thank you for your leadership!”

Read also: Trump handed Putin letter from his wife about abducted Ukrainian children – Reuter

As previously reported, Reuters-citing unnamed White House officials-stated that U.S. President Donald Trump handed Russian President Vladimir Putin a letter from First Lady Melania Trump regarding abducted Ukrainian children during their meeting in Alaska.

Photo credit: The White House

