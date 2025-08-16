'Learnt More In 11 Months Than 12 Years Of School,' Say UAE National Recruits

Discipline, resilience, and a renewed sense of purpose - these are the values the UAE's 22nd National Service cohort said will stay with them for life. After completing the 11-month mandatory programme on August 1, 2025, the high school graduate recruits reflected on how the experience reshaped their outlook and prepared them for challenges beyond the parade ground.

“I learned more in 11 months than I did in 12 years of school,” said Saif Saeed Alkyeli, describing his transformation. Speaking to Khaleej Times, he admitted the experience exceeded his expectations in surprising ways.“I expected strict discipline and tough training, but what struck me most was the brotherhood and unity we built. I also began to truly value time and discipline in ways I never had before.”

Recommended For You

Mandatory under Federal Law No. 6 of 2014, National Service applies to Emirati men aged 18 to 30, with female volunteers welcomed as well. Cabinet Resolution No. 15 of 2022 currently sets the duration at 11 months for high school graduates and volunteers. Since its launch in 2015, the programme has aimed to foster national cohesion and civic responsibility among Emirati youth.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Now a decade on, its impact has proven transformative for thousands. For Batch 222, some of the most profound lessons often came not from drills, but from unexpected moments. Alkyeli recalled one incident during training:“A teammate collapsed from exhaustion, and without hesitation, we all carried him through. That moment redefined teamwork for me - success is never individual, it's always about the group.”

For Abdulrahman Alwaleed, the key lesson was resilience.“The biggest change in me is resilience. I'm calmer under pressure now. Whether it's work, study, or life, I know I can handle it.”

Others discovered leadership in themselves.“I thought it would just be drills and physical training,” said Saif AlMaskari.“But we were given real responsibility to lead our peers. That showed me leadership is about trust and accountability.”

Batch 22's growth was symbolised during the landmark“Stand of Loyalty” parade in December 2024, which marked the 10th anniversary of the UAE Armed Forces and a decade of the National Service programme. Batch 22 stood as living proof of its enduring impact.

The lessons of perseverance continue to guide them. Alwaleed recalled one memorable challenge:“It was pouring rain, and the course looked impossible. We finished it soaked and exhausted, but smiling. Hardship always ends with pride and honour.”

For many, the changes extend far beyond their service period.“I've become more responsible and mature,” Alkyeli reflected.“My goals are clearer, and I've learned to value every moment, whether at work or with family.”

The graduates are also eager to guide the next generation of recruits.“Don't be afraid,” advised AlMaskari.“This experience will shape you for the better. You'll discover strengths you never knew you had, and come out more patient, disciplined, and proud.”

As Batch 22 moves forward, its members are pursuing diverse paths. Some are headed abroad for university studies, while others are enrolling in military colleges to build on their service. Meanwhile, the 23rd batch will begin its journey on August 31, 2025 - ready to take on the same transformative challenge.