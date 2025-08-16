Air Canada Suspends All Operations After 10,000 Flight Attendants Go On Strike

Air Canada's flight attendants went on strike Saturday, a work stoppage the airline has said will shut down service and create summer travel chaos for its 130,000 daily passengers.

"We are now officially on strike," the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants, said in a statement.

Recommended For You

The airline said that it has suspended all operations of Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge due to the strike by its 10,000 flight attendants represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE). The strike took effect at 12:58 am Eastern Time on August 16, 2025.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Flights by Air Canada Express, which are operated by third-party airlines, are not affected.

The airline has strongly advised affected customers not to go to the airport unless they have a confirmed ticket on an airline other than Air Canada or Air Canada Rouge. Air Canada will notify customers with imminent travel of additional cancelled flights and their options, the statement on the official website read.

For those customers due to travel soon whose flights are not yet cancelled, Air Canada has put in place a goodwill policy to allow them to rebook their travel or obtain a credit for future travel. For more information customers should visit aircanada/action .

CUPE delivered a 72-hour strike notice on Wednesday. The airline has since been gradually reducing its schedule of approximately 700 daily flights to manage the labour disruption.

As of 8pm Friday, the airline said it had cancelled 623 flights affecting more than 100,000 passengers.

In addition to wage increases, the union says it wants to address uncompensated ground work, including during the boarding process.

Rafael Gomez, who heads the University of Toronto's Center for Industrial Relations, told AFP it's "common practice, even around the world" to compensate flight attendants based on time spent in the air. He said the union had built an effective communication campaign around the issue, creating a public perception of unfairness.

An average passenger, not familiar with common industry practice, could think, "'I'm waiting to board the plane and there's a flight attendant helping me, but they're technically not being paid for that work,'" he said. "That's a very good issue to highlight."

Air Canada detailed its latest offer in a Thursday statement, specifying that under the terms, a senior flight attendant would on average make CAN$87,000 ($65,000) by 2027.

CUPE has described Air Canada's offers as "below inflation (and) below market value." The union has also rejected requests from the federal government and Air Canada to resolve outstanding issues through independent arbitration.

Gomez said that if the flight attendants strike, he does not expect the stoppage to last long. "This is peak season," he said. "The airline does not want to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue... They're almost playing chicken with the flight attendants."