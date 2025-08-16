403
Monsoon Rains Leave 225 Dead Over 48 Hours in Pakistan
(MENAFN) A devastating surge of rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province claimed the lives of 225 individuals over the past 48 hours, pushing the total death toll from the ongoing monsoon season to 541, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday.
The heavy rainfall, flash floods, and lightning strikes have caused widespread destruction, with many people still missing. Rescue teams have been working tirelessly in the region, battling the impact of nature's fury.
"Entire families have been swept away as floods inundated villages, while landslides triggered by the relentless downpours have blocked key roads and cut off access to remote areas," Muhammad Khalid, a volunteer with Alkhidmat Foundation, told media.
The NDMA highlighted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the hardest-hit province, with flash floods, exacerbated by cloudbursts, sweeping away several localities. In total, 285 fatalities have been recorded in the province since late June.
Other regions affected include eastern Punjab with 164 deaths, southern Sindh with 28, and northern Gilgit-Baltistan with 24. The remaining 40 casualties were reported in various other provinces and Islamabad.
Authorities have issued warnings, urging citizens to stay vigilant and exercise extreme caution during ongoing downpours and floods. Tourists are specifically advised to avoid northern areas for the next five to six days to ensure their safety.
