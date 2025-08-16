Kartik Aaryan's Weekend Feast: Cchole Bhatoore In Company Of Pupper Katori
On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture with his pet dog, Katori. In the picture, the actor can be seen looking at the camera with a plate full of black cchole and a relatively smaller bhatoora. His dog, Katori looks at the bhatoora longingly. The actor shared a joint post with the official account of his dog, and penned a note in the caption on Katori's behalf.
He wrote,“I love my bhatura more than my brothora”.
After a long time, Kartik can be seen indulging in such heavy food loaded with gluten and carbs. The actor underwent body transformation after his film 'Freddy' to fit the part in 'Chandu Champion'.
'Chandu Champion' is based on a true story of sportsman Murlikant Petkar, the Indian triathlete. During the film's wrap up the actor had shared a video which shows director Kabir Khan feeding Kartik a Rasmalai to mark the end of the journey on a sweet note. Kartik, who seemed surprised by the gesture at first, proceeded to eat the sweet and give his director a hug.
The rest of the crew was seen cheering and smiling at the sweet moment, one person even spoke about Kartik getting a sugar rush since he consumed sugar after a year.
The actor penned a note in the caption as he wrote,“This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory ! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of #ChanduChampion. And it couldn't have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai - from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me... you have been a profound inspiration Sir! @kabirkhankk”.
