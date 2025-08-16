Will 2026 See Blockchain Gaming Be Embraced by Mainstream Platforms?

(MENAFN)

Blockchain-backed games are currently taking the traditional video game industry and iGaming industry by storm, and both are experiencing incredible growth, attracting significant investment, and revolutionising the digital entertainment sector in many ways, such as creating more transparent, rewarding, engaging, interactive, immersive, and secure online gaming experiences.

The question being asked here is, will 2026 be the year when we see blockchain gaming being fully embraced by the mainstream platforms?

Let’s dive straight in to find out.

What exactly is a blockchain game, and why have games like this become so popular in recent years?

Blockchain-backed games were designed to create more player-centric gaming ecosystems, enabling players to win, earn, and buy digital assets and virtual currencies with real-world value, simply by playing their favourite games on their favourite platforms.

A blockchain game is essentially a video game that utilises blockchain technology (an advanced database mechanism that enables the smooth, secure, anonymous, and transparent sharing of digital information/data across a highly encrypted network).

These types of games tend to incorporate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies that provide ‘crypto gamers’ with complete control and true ownership over the digital assets that they decide to purchase, such as loot boxes, skins, avatars, weapons/vehicle upgrades, exclusive/locked content (e.g., new levels, landscapes, and/or environments), extra lives/health, virtual currencies, and so on.

Blockchain technology also facilitates cryptocurrency payments on blockchain-backed gaming platforms, which are also often referred to as crypto gaming platforms or crypto-accepting gaming platforms.

These types of digital entertainment platforms are shaping the future of the gaming industry in numerous ways, for the better, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in gaming, and changing what it means to play games from a Wi-Fi/internet-connected PC, mobile device, traditional gaming console, handheld gaming console, VR headset, smart TV, and so on.

What are the different types of blockchain-backed games?

Depending on how a blockchain-backed game utilises blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, it may also be referred to as one of the following:

NFT game

Web3 game

Blockchain game

Bitcoin games

Virtual currency

Crypto game

GameFi (Game Finance) game

Metaverse [game]

Crypto casino game

Sweepstakes games

Social games

Social casino games

Provably fair crypto games/provably fair games

Some of the most famous blockchain-backed games in the traditional gaming sector that many of you will already be familiar with by now are Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, Splinterlands, Gods Unchained, and Blankos Block Party.

Others include Decentraland, Super Galactic, Revomon, My Neighbor Alice, Crazy Defense Heroes, Sorare, Thetan Arena: MOBA Survival, and CryptoKitties, to name just a few.

In the iGaming industry (a term commonly used to describe legally permitted real money betting sites, such as online casinos), you can find hundreds of traditional American, Indian, and European table and card games (cutting-edge live dealer games and computer-generated games), such as blackjack, craps, roulette, poker, baccarat, Jhandi Munda, and Teen Patti.

However, to play these games, you typically need to be at least 18 years old, even if you only want to practice playing them in the free play demo mode.

For example, on trusted Indian iGaming platforms, such as the official 10CRIC Live casino tables and card game website, you can play any of these traditional/classic favourites using cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Tether (USDT).

In other words, instead of having to top up your account with a traditional online payment method such as a bank transfer, credit or debit card, prepaid card or digital wallets (aka web wallet, mobile wallet, electronic wallet or eWallet), you can head to the virtual cashier/banking section and deposit using the more highly secure cryptocurrency payment method.

Instead of depositing, playing, and withdrawing in Indian rupees, you can use your preferred cryptocurrency.

Unlike traditional online payment methods that facilitate fiat currency (e.g., Indian rupees) transactions that are centralised (meaning they are tracked and monitored by one or more government agency or other third party financial institution/organisation, and can be interfered with), cryptocurrency payments that are facilitated by blockchain networks/technology are decentralised, meaning completely anonymity and privacy for users, which safeguards the very essence of online freedom and security.

Are there any other benefits of using cryptocurrencies to play online games?

Yes. There are, in fact, many benefits for crypto gamers besides the privacy and anonymity that this payment method provides.

Blockchain-backed games, whether a traditional type of video game, an open-world metaverse game, an Indie game or an online casino game that you can play using crypto, have made online gaming far more accessible to millions of gamers worldwide.

The crypto payment method has become a safer and more convenient way for gamers to pay for things online, as they never need to enter any personal details or banking information when making purchases/deposits or when cashing out winning withdrawals.

Additionally, crypto users can typically count on much wider deposit and withdrawal limits, which is great for low rollers and high rollers (and everyone else in between), and the transaction processing fees, if any, are super low when using cryptocurrencies compared to traditional online payment methods.

Crypto transaction processing times are also much quicker than traditional methods, and gamers/players who deposit and play using this innovative new online payment solution can also generally look forward to even more lucrative rewards, bonuses, promotional offers and loyalty programs.

The higher levels of encryption across blockchain networks also mean that crypto users’ transactions are more securely protected than traditional payment methods.

Will blockchain games become more mainstream in 2026?

According to the experts, although blockchain games are now more widespread than ever, and although mass adoption is currently taking place, they are unlikely to overtake traditional gaming models in 2026. It could take several more years, but many say that mass adoption will occur by the end of the decade.

Final thoughts

The important thing to remember about playing on crypto-accepting iGaming platforms is that it’s easy to get carried away and spend more money (or in this case, cryptocurrency, which has real-world value) than you can afford.

Therefore, to mitigate as much risk as possible, the best thing to do would be to devise some kind of sensible spending budget before signing up anywhere to play crypto games.

Also, stick to playing on crypto/blockchain gaming platforms that are fully licensed and regulated by one or more notable iGaming licensing authorities/gaming commissions, one that is controlled by a reputable operator, and one that has excellent player feedback and overwhelmingly positive feedback.

The other important thing to remember about world-class crypto gaming platforms like 10CRIC – India’s number one brand, is that it is not a crypto financial service provider.

In other words, cryptocurrency trading tools, custody services, or exchange services aren’t offered on this platform. All transactions (deposits and withdrawals) that are processed on this trusted gaming platform are customer-initiated via external digital wallets.

