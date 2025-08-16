403
Rescue Helicopter Crash Leaves Five Dead in Pakistan
(MENAFN) A government helicopter delivering emergency aid to flood-stricken communities in Pakistan’s northwest crashed on Friday, killing all five people on board, including two pilots, according to officials.
The MI-17 aircraft, operated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government, went down in Bajaur District amid severe weather, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur confirmed.
Emergency crews have been deployed to the remote crash site to retrieve the victims’ bodies.
The tragedy comes as the province reels from devastating flash floods and landslides brought on by relentless monsoon rains. More than 170 people have been killed and dozens more injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone, according to local authorities.
