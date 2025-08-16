403
Romania Issues Yellow Alert as Temperatures Soar to 37°C
(MENAFN) More than half of Romania will experience extreme heat on Friday, with temperatures set to soar to 37 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has announced.
The yellow heat alert, which will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time, spans across 24 counties, including Bucharest, Maramures, Crisana, Banat, Oltenia, most of Transylvania, and parts of Muntenia. Meteorologists have raised concerns over elevated humidity levels, warning that the temperature-humidity index could exceed the critical threshold of 80 in some areas in the west, northwest, and south.
As the weekend approaches, Saturday will bring even more intense heat to the western counties of Bihor, Arad, and Timis, which will be under an orange alert. Temperatures in these regions are expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius, with significant discomfort due to the extreme heat.
Meanwhile, a yellow alert will continue in parts of Maramures, Crisana, Banat, Transylvania, and Oltenia, where temperatures will range from 33°C to 37°C, peaking in the southwest.
The ANM issues weather warnings in three levels of severity: yellow, orange, and red, with escalating threats from potential risk to extreme danger.
