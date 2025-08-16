403
Portugal Deploys Civil Protection as Wildfires Leave One Dead
(MENAFN) Portugal has activated its Civil Protection Mechanism after the first death was reported in a wildfire that continues to ravage several regions across the country. "Our fight against wildfires continues. Portugal has activated the Civil Protection Mechanism. European solidarity knows no borders. We are mobilising support," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed via social media platform X.
The fatality marks a grim milestone as Portugal battles multiple blazes that have been out of control since midweek. With no signs of the fires abating, the country has extended its state of emergency, maintaining all restrictions in place through Sunday, August 17, according to the Interior Ministry.
Simultaneously, in neighboring Spain, wildfires have already claimed three lives and left dozens injured. Nearly 1,700 people have been forced to evacuate, as reported by media. The worst-hit areas include the cities of Zamora, Leon, and Ourense, with initial reports indicating that the blazes in Zamora and Leon might be the largest ever recorded in the country. Approximately 16 major fires have been classified at risk level 2, with 12 roads closed due to the ongoing danger.
In Ourense and Zamora, several individuals have been arrested in connection with the fires, according to a Spanish broadcaster. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared on X, “Today will once again be a very tough day, with an extreme risk of new fires. The Government remains fully committed with all its resources to stop the fire.”
The fires in Spain have scorched nearly 115,000 hectares (284,000 acres) in just days, adding to the devastating toll. Meanwhile, in France, scorching temperatures are exacerbating fire risks, especially in the southwest, as reported by Meteo-France. In the eastern Rhone department, a 58-year-old man suspected of starting several vegetation fires was arrested on Friday.
