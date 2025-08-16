403
Gaza Genocide: Israeli Atrocities Kill Over 61,800 Civilians
(MENAFN) The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Friday that at least 61,827 Palestinians have lost their lives since the onset of Israel’s genocidal campaign on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.
The latest daily update from the Ministry confirmed the deaths of 51 people and injuries to 369 more in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of wounded to 155,275 since the war started. Additionally, the Ministry stated that a young girl died from starvation and malnutrition, marking the latest victim of a growing famine exacerbated by Israel’s blockade, which has severely restricted access to essential food and medical supplies. The total number of starvation-related deaths has now reached 240, including 107 children.
Civil defense teams are facing mounting challenges in reaching survivors, as Israel’s continuous bombardment and a dire shortage of rescue resources leave victims trapped beneath rubble or exposed in the streets.
The Ministry also highlighted that since March 18, when Israel resumed military offensive following a breach of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, 10,300 Palestinians have died, with 43,234 more injured.
Furthermore, the Ministry reported that Israeli forces have been actively targeting those seeking humanitarian aid. Over the past 24 hours alone, 17 Palestinians were killed and 250 wounded while attempting to access aid. Since May 27, the death toll from such incidents has reached 1,898, with an additional 14,113 injured.
The ongoing siege, which has been intensified since March with the closure of all crossing points, has plunged Gaza’s 2.4 million residents into an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, characterized by widespread famine, disease, and the collapse of basic infrastructure and services.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to their actions in Gaza. In addition, Israel is facing charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its military operations in the region.
