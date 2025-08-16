Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye's July Budget Deficit Hits USD584.4M

Türkiye's July Budget Deficit Hits USD584.4M


2025-08-16 02:39:45
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s central government budget posted a deficit of 23.9 billion Turkish liras ($584.4 million) for July, marking a dramatic 75.3% year-on-year reduction compared to last July’s 96.77 billion liras ($2.36 billion), according to official figures released on Friday.

The budget deficit also decreased from June’s 330.2 billion liras (approximately $8 billion), as revealed by a report from Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Ministry.

In July, total budget revenues surged to 1.09 trillion liras ($26.6 billion), a 50% increase from the same period last year. Meanwhile, expenditures rose by 35.4%, reaching 1.12 trillion liras ($27.3 billion).

Non-interest spending for the month amounted to 986.2 billion liras ($24.1 billion), while interest payments stood at 134.58 billion liras ($3.29 billion).

Tax revenues for July totaled 949.8 billion liras ($23.2 billion), according to the Ministry’s report.

Cumulative Figures for 2025
Over the first seven months of 2025, the budget deficit accumulated to 1 trillion liras ($24.45 billion), reflecting a 19% year-on-year increase.

During this period, government revenues totaled 6.69 trillion liras ($163.59 billion), a 46.8% rise from the previous year, while total expenditures hit 7.7 trillion liras ($188.29 billion), marking a 42.4% increase.

For context, the US dollar traded at an average of 40.24 liras in July, and 37.91 liras for the January-July period.

MENAFN16082025000045017169ID1109935682

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search