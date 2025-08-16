403
Türkiye's July Budget Deficit Hits USD584.4M
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s central government budget posted a deficit of 23.9 billion Turkish liras ($584.4 million) for July, marking a dramatic 75.3% year-on-year reduction compared to last July’s 96.77 billion liras ($2.36 billion), according to official figures released on Friday.
The budget deficit also decreased from June’s 330.2 billion liras (approximately $8 billion), as revealed by a report from Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Ministry.
In July, total budget revenues surged to 1.09 trillion liras ($26.6 billion), a 50% increase from the same period last year. Meanwhile, expenditures rose by 35.4%, reaching 1.12 trillion liras ($27.3 billion).
Non-interest spending for the month amounted to 986.2 billion liras ($24.1 billion), while interest payments stood at 134.58 billion liras ($3.29 billion).
Tax revenues for July totaled 949.8 billion liras ($23.2 billion), according to the Ministry’s report.
Cumulative Figures for 2025
Over the first seven months of 2025, the budget deficit accumulated to 1 trillion liras ($24.45 billion), reflecting a 19% year-on-year increase.
During this period, government revenues totaled 6.69 trillion liras ($163.59 billion), a 46.8% rise from the previous year, while total expenditures hit 7.7 trillion liras ($188.29 billion), marking a 42.4% increase.
For context, the US dollar traded at an average of 40.24 liras in July, and 37.91 liras for the January-July period.
