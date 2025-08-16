Cypruslimited Launches First All-In-One Relocation & Business Setup Planner For Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus - August 15, 2025 - C.L.A.B. Ventures Ltd., the driving force behind Cypruslimited , today unveiled its groundbreaking Immigration & Company Formation Action Plan Builder-the island's first fully integrated digital platform enabling professionals, investors, freelancers, and solopreneurs to plan their relocation to Cyprus and establish their business with transparency, efficiency, and expert oversight.

A New Era of Relocation & Business Planning

Designed to alleviate common barriers to relocation, the new Action Plan Builder guides users through the key stages of moving and starting a business in Cyprus:



Eligibility Checks : Clear guidance on various visa and residence permit options for EU and non-EU nationals.

Non-Domicile (Non-Dom) Tax Advice : Step-by-step insight into the Non-Dom regime-including benefits like no taxes on most dividends and interest income for up to 17 years.

Legal & Operational Compliance : Detailed requirements for banking, accounting, and audit processes. Transparent Cost Estimation : Instant quotations based on selected company formation packages.

This comprehensive tool complements the platform's existing offerings, including a Net Salary Calculator (with employer contribution insights) and expert articles on Cyprus's tax, regulatory, and lifestyle appeal.

Why It Matters for International Professionals

Cyprus's unique appeal has grown in recent years, particularly among remote professionals and digital nomads from high-tax regions such as the EU, UK, USA, Japan, and Australia. Key advantages include:



Highly favorable tax structures , including a 50% income tax exemption for high earners and a 12.5% corporate tax rate.

Strategic geography , bridging Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

A Mediterranean lifestyle with over 320 sunny days a year, low crime rates, and excellent healthcare infrastructure. Full EU membership , offering rights to travel, work, and access EU protections and markets seamlessly.

The new Action Plan Builder allows users to explore how these benefits apply to their specific circumstances-without lengthy consultations or hidden fees.

A Quote from the Founder

"Our goal is to remove the guesswork from relocating to Cyprus," said Adam G. Butkiewicz , Founder of C.L.A.B. Ventures Ltd.“Most relocation journeys trap people in cycles of complex research, legal confusion, and unexpected costs. With the Action Plan Builder, you gain clarity in minutes. See your real tax position, legal requirements, and company setup costs before making the move.”

Built on Expertise and Partnerships

Since its launch in 2019 by German entrepreneurs, Cypruslimited has emphasized digital-first simplicity , price transparency , and professional reliability . Key strengths include:



Collaboration with top-tier partners like KENDRIS , Sotheby's International Realty , and Aristo Developers -ensuring clients benefit from trusted real estate, legal, and property advice.

An expert advisory team featuring former tax officials, international payment consultants, and startup accelerator professionals (e.g., from K2Match). Exclusive work with certified accountants and auditors to maintain compliance and provide personalized support.

These foundations ensure that every recommendation made via the Action Plan Builder is solid, actionable, and aligned with real-world regulatory requirements.

A Richer Client Experience

The platform's hallmark is user-centric design . Features include:



Intuitive interface : Full digital access-even company formation processes can be completed without physical presence (except for some immigration steps).

Free initial consultation : Professional introduction via a short video call as part of the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) process. Real client stories : From digital entrepreneurs to solopreneurs, users have praised the clarity, ease, and reliability of Cypruslimited. Testimonials highlight streamlined experiences, reduced complexity, and peace of mind.

A Deep Dive: What the Action Plan Builder Covers



Checks eligibility for various schemes, including investor permits and Non-Dom status. Identifies the most time- and cost-efficient pathways to residency.



Explains eligibility criteria. Displays potential savings on global income, interest, and dividends.



Helps select the right company formation strategy. Connects users with banking and audit service cost structures.



Estimated costs are delivered within minutes. Clear line items ensure no hidden fees or surprises.

Feature Comparison Table