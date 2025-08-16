Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cypruslimited Launches First All-In-One Relocation & Business Setup Planner For Cyprus


2025-08-16 12:09:27
(MENAFN- GetNews)

Seamless online tool allows prospective residents and entrepreneurs to assess visa eligibility, tax advantages, and company formation costs in one place.

Pafos, Cyprus - August 15, 2025 - C.L.A.B. Ventures Ltd., the driving force behind Cypruslimited , today unveiled its groundbreaking Immigration & Company Formation Action Plan Builder-the island's first fully integrated digital platform enabling professionals, investors, freelancers, and solopreneurs to plan their relocation to Cyprus and establish their business with transparency, efficiency, and expert oversight.

A New Era of Relocation & Business Planning

Designed to alleviate common barriers to relocation, the new Action Plan Builder guides users through the key stages of moving and starting a business in Cyprus:

  • Eligibility Checks : Clear guidance on various visa and residence permit options for EU and non-EU nationals.
  • Non-Domicile (Non-Dom) Tax Advice : Step-by-step insight into the Non-Dom regime-including benefits like no taxes on most dividends and interest income for up to 17 years.
  • Legal & Operational Compliance : Detailed requirements for banking, accounting, and audit processes.
  • Transparent Cost Estimation : Instant quotations based on selected company formation packages.

This comprehensive tool complements the platform's existing offerings, including a Net Salary Calculator (with employer contribution insights) and expert articles on Cyprus's tax, regulatory, and lifestyle appeal.

Why It Matters for International Professionals

Cyprus's unique appeal has grown in recent years, particularly among remote professionals and digital nomads from high-tax regions such as the EU, UK, USA, Japan, and Australia. Key advantages include:

  • Highly favorable tax structures , including a 50% income tax exemption for high earners and a 12.5% corporate tax rate.
  • Strategic geography , bridging Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
  • A Mediterranean lifestyle with over 320 sunny days a year, low crime rates, and excellent healthcare infrastructure.
  • Full EU membership , offering rights to travel, work, and access EU protections and markets seamlessly.

The new Action Plan Builder allows users to explore how these benefits apply to their specific circumstances-without lengthy consultations or hidden fees.

A Quote from the Founder

"Our goal is to remove the guesswork from relocating to Cyprus," said Adam G. Butkiewicz , Founder of C.L.A.B. Ventures Ltd.“Most relocation journeys trap people in cycles of complex research, legal confusion, and unexpected costs. With the Action Plan Builder, you gain clarity in minutes. See your real tax position, legal requirements, and company setup costs before making the move.”

Built on Expertise and Partnerships

Since its launch in 2019 by German entrepreneurs, Cypruslimited has emphasized digital-first simplicity , price transparency , and professional reliability . Key strengths include:

  • Collaboration with top-tier partners like KENDRIS , Sotheby's International Realty , and Aristo Developers -ensuring clients benefit from trusted real estate, legal, and property advice.
  • An expert advisory team featuring former tax officials, international payment consultants, and startup accelerator professionals (e.g., from K2Match).
  • Exclusive work with certified accountants and auditors to maintain compliance and provide personalized support.

These foundations ensure that every recommendation made via the Action Plan Builder is solid, actionable, and aligned with real-world regulatory requirements.

A Richer Client Experience

The platform's hallmark is user-centric design . Features include:

  • Intuitive interface : Full digital access-even company formation processes can be completed without physical presence (except for some immigration steps).
  • Free initial consultation : Professional introduction via a short video call as part of the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) process.
  • Real client stories : From digital entrepreneurs to solopreneurs, users have praised the clarity, ease, and reliability of Cypruslimited. Testimonials highlight streamlined experiences, reduced complexity, and peace of mind.

A Deep Dive: What the Action Plan Builder Covers

  • Visa & Residency Planning
    • Checks eligibility for various schemes, including investor permits and Non-Dom status.
    • Identifies the most time- and cost-efficient pathways to residency.
  • Tax Optimization with Non-Dom Status
    • Explains eligibility criteria.
    • Displays potential savings on global income, interest, and dividends.
  • Corporate Setup Overview
    • Helps select the right company formation strategy.
    • Connects users with banking and audit service cost structures.
  • Quotations & Transparency
    • Estimated costs are delivered within minutes.
    • Clear line items ensure no hidden fees or surprises.

    Feature Comparison Table

    • Feature

    Traditional Approach

    Cypruslimited Action Plan Builder

    Time to Insight

    Weeks of consultations

    Minutes with instant results

    Cost Transparency

    Often vague or bundled

    Detailed, upfront quotations

    Expert Access

    Variable quality

    Certified advisors included

    Immigration & Tax Planning

    Separate, often disconnected

    Unified in single workflow

    Delivery Mode

    In-person or fragmented

    Fully digital (with flexible hybrid options)

    About Cypruslimited

    Cypruslimited is a next-generation platform offering company formation, relocation guidance, and tax optimization services-especially for digital professionals seeking opportunities in Cyprus. The platform's strengths include:

    • Digital efficiency : Streamlined online workflows with optional expert touchpoints.
    • Price clarity : Pre-negotiated packages with no hidden administration costs.
    • Leading partnerships : Unmatched access to legal, tax, and real estate expertise via KENDRIS, Sotheby's, and Aristo Developers.
    • Global orientation : Serving clients primarily from high-tax economies, with services in English and trustworthy local insights.

    Founded in 2019 by German entrepreneurs, the platform continues to evolve, building a supportive international community for clients relocating to Cyprus.

