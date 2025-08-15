UAE: Rare 5-Hour Lunar Eclipse This Sept How Residents Can Watch Blood Moon

Next month, UAE will witness what can be considered the biggest astronomical event of the year for the country - a total lunar eclipse lasting for 1 hour and 22 minutes, one of the longest in recent years.

While the total stage lasts for just over an hour, UAE residents can view different stages of the eclipse for nearly five and a half hours.

Recommended For You

Khaleej Times spoke to Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG) to understand why this particular celestial phenomenon is a rare one, the best times to view the event, and why it's called the 'Blood Moon'.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

While lunar eclipses occur a few times each year, many are only partial or penumbral. Total lunar eclipses are relatively uncommon, and a long, widely visible eclipse is even rarer.

What makes the September 7 eclipse special is its long totality of 82 minutes and its global visibility, "with nearly 87 per cent of the world's population able to see at least part of the eclipse", DAG said.

When and where will it take place?

On September 7, skywatchers in most parts of the globe can look up for what's expected to be one of the "most photogenic eclipses of the decade", according to DAG.

Full totality can be seen from the UAE, wider Middle East region, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Europe. However, only partial eclipse phases will be visible in eastern South America and western North America at moonrise or moonset.

During totality, the eclipse will not be visible from the central and western parts of South America during totality.

Blood Moon

The moon will turn red in the UAE as the Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow across the lunar surface, according to Khadijah Al Hariri, Operations Manager at DAG.

When the eclipse enters the total stage, the moon is fully immersed in the "umbra" - this is the central part of Earth's shadow, where all sunlight is cut off.

The moon's red glow comes from "sunlight that has been filtered and bent through Earth's atmosphere," according to DAG. This scatters shorter, blue wavelengths away, allowing the larger orange and red wavelengths to reach the moon.

This creates the Blood Moon, allowing residents to see a beautiful red in the sky.

Viewing times in UAE

The total lunar eclipse will take place on the night of Sunday, September 7, 2025, continuing into the early hours of Monday, September 8, depending on your location. In the UAE, the eclipse phases will be as follows:



7.28pm – Penumbral eclipse begins

8.27pm – Partial eclipse begins

9.30pm – Total eclipse begins

10.12pm – Maximum eclipse (Totality)

10.53pm – Total eclipse ends

11.56pm – Partial eclipse ends 12.55am – Penumbral eclipse ends

How to watch

Perhaps the best part of a lunar eclipse is that it is completely safe to watch with the naked eye, and requires no visual protection like special glasses or filters, according to DAG.

However, for the best viewing experience, telescopes can help reveal "the he Moon's surface features, the shadow progression, and the rich red hues during totality more clearly," DAG said.

For astrophotography enthusiasts, it is recommended to use a tripod and long exposure settings. Alternatively, you can still capture stunning lunar images without photography equipment by simply attaching your smartphone to a telescope eyepiece.

It is essential to choose a location away from bright city lights to avoid visual interference; also, check the local weather forecast.

Blood Moon against backdrop of Burj Khalifa?

DAG will offer a large public viewing event where UAE residents can gather under the stars to see the Blood Moon in all its red glory. Details will be announced soon on the group's website.

For those who cannot attend in person, DAG will host a global livestream with real-time coverage from Abu Dhabi's Al Sadeem Astronomy, along with international partners.

"We want to celebrate the wonder of the universe, inspire curiosity, and create a shared global experience where everyone can marvel at the same celestial event, no matter where they are," DAG said.

The livestream will feature a special shot capturing the eclipse with the Burj Khalifa in the frame, in collaboration with renowned photographer Rami Dibo.

Different phases of the eclipse

Now that you know at what times the moon will enter different phases, what do these stages mean? Dubai Astronomy Group provides a look into the distinct features of each eclipse phase:



Penumbral phase: This is the first stage, when the moon enters the outer, lighter part of Earth's shadow. The moon will start dimming, which may be hard to detect with the naked eye.

Partial phase: This is the second phase, when the moon moves into the umbra, the darker central part of Earth's shadow. A noticeable“bite” appears on the lunar surface.

Totality: In what can be considered the eclipse's most exciting phase, the Moon is fully inside the umbra. This is when it turns shades of red, copper, or orange, depending on Earth's atmospheric conditions. Ending phases: The Moon gradually moves out of the umbra and penumbra, reversing the process.

Next eclipses

The next visible lunar eclipse visible from the UAE will be on July 6, 2028. However it will be a partial eclipse. Three years from now, UAE residents can witness a unique celestial wonder, when a total lunar eclipse will illuminate New Year's Eve on December 31, 2028.