Putin Lands In Alaska Shake Hands With Trump Ahead Of High-Stakes Summit

2025-08-15 11:14:15
Anchorage: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at a military base in Alaska on Friday for a summit with his US counterpart Donald Trump on the conflict in Ukraine.

The meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson will be the Kremlin leader's first on Western soil since before February 2022, when Russia launched its devastating full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders shook hands and exchanged greetings. They were due to hold face-to-face talks that will be closely watched by European nations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was not included and has publicly refused pressure from Trump to surrender territory seized by Russia.

