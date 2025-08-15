Egypt Aims To Attract Potassium Investments

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Egyptian government is seeking companies working with potassium, kaolin, iron ore, and geopolymers to establish and set up plants in the country. According to information released by the Egyptian Economic and Commercial Office in São Paulo, a branch of the Embassy of Egypt in Brazil, the government is offering all necessary incentives for the establishment of these industries.

The office says that Egypt is a country rich in mineral and natural resources, which have played an important role in the local economy since ancient times, and that, being in a geologically diverse region, the country has large reserves of various types of minerals. The released statement specifically refers to investments in materials such as potassium, kaolin, iron ore, and geopolymers.

“It is a great opportunity for new business, not only because of the benefits offered by the government for production on its territory, but also due to the numerous free trade agreements signed by Egypt, which strongly encourage companies from around the world to establish factories in Egypt to produce and export directly to more than 70 countries with zero tariffs,” says the statement, signed by Egypt's Commercial Consul in São Paulo, Islam A. Taha.

