The Panama Clinic Now Accepts Medicare Advantage, GEHA, And Federal Blue Cross And Blue Shield - A Milestone In Accessible, World-Class Healthcare For U.S. Expats In Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)- The Panama Clinic, one of Panama's most advanced private hospitals, is proud to announce that it now accepts, andinsurance plans. This expansion of accepted coverage makes high-quality healthcare more accessible than ever for U.S. retirees, government employees, and expatriates living in or visiting Panama.This breakthrough in healthcare access allows patients to receive care from The Panama Clinic's internationally trained medical team, state-of-the-art facilities, and cutting-edge technology-without the financial strain of paying entirely out of pocket and seeking reimbursement later.



A Leader in International Healthcare Excellence

The Panama Clinic offers a full spectrum of medical services, including:



Emergency Care & Urgent Services - 24/7 fully equipped emergency department

Specialized Medical Consultations - 30+ specialties, from cardiology to neurology

Advanced Diagnostics & Imaging - MRI, CT, digital radiology, and comprehensive labs

Surgical & Inpatient Care - Modern operating theaters and private rooms

Preventive & Wellness Services - Check-ups, screenings, and executive physicals Emergency Transport - Ground ambulance and air ambulance services for rapid response and safe transfers

Located in the heart of Panama City, The Panama Clinic is also the only hospital in the city with a helicopter pad on its roof , enabling emergency airlifts for critically ill or injured patients and faster transfers from remote areas.



Prestigious TEMOS Accreditation

The Panama Clinic is the only hospital in Panama to be awarded the prestigious TEMOS accreditation (“Trust. Effective Medicine. Optimized Services.”)-a globally recognized certification that validates excellence in quality of care, patient safety, international patient services, and operational efficiency.



Easy Pre-Registration for Insurance Holders

To streamline your first visit, patients with Medicare Advantage, GEHA, or Federal Blue Cross and Blue Shield can pre-register by sending:



A photo of the front and back of your insurance card , and A photo of your cedula or passport photo page

Send via email to ... or WhatsApp to +507-6232-6555 .



See Why The Panama Clinic Is the Most Advanced Hospital in Panama City

To truly appreciate why The Panama Clinic is considered the most advanced hospital in Panama City, we invite you to watch our video tour . You'll see the cutting-edge medical technology, modern patient facilities, specialized treatment areas, and the exceptional attention to detail that sets The Panama Clinic apart. From its TEMOS-accredited quality of care to its rooftop helipad and air ambulance service, every feature is designed with patient safety, comfort, and outcomes in mind.



Transforming Healthcare Access for U.S. Expats

“This is an important milestone for both The Panama Clinic and the U.S. expat community in Panama,” said [Hospital Spokesperson Name, Title].“By accepting Medicare Advantage, GEHA, and Federal Blue Cross and Blue Shield, we can serve our patients more effectively-giving them the peace of mind that they can receive world-class medical care right here in Panama without compromising their insurance benefits.”

With Panama increasingly becoming a preferred destination for U.S. retirees and government employees, the ability to use these insurance plans at The Panama Clinic means easier access to advanced healthcare-and fewer worries about navigating complex reimbursement processes.



For more information about The Panama Clinic and its services, visit or call [phone number].

Media Contact:

Lucrecia Alarcon

Hospital Administrator

The Panama Clinic

Centro Pacific Center Torre B The Panama Clinic, C. Ramon H. Jurado, Panamá, Provincia de Panamá, Panama

+507 310-1111

email: ...

