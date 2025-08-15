Happy Krishna Janmashtani 2025: Top Wishes 100 Greetings, Whatsapp Messages, Images To Celebrate Lord Krishna's Birth

MENAFN - Live Mint) Krishna Janmashtami, also popularly known as Gokulashtami, is a vibrant festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On Krishna Janmashtami, Lord Krishna devotees across India and the world celebrate with 'Dahi Handi' ceremony, devotional singing, fasting, and night-long vigils at temples. Let's start the Krishna Janmashtami 2025 celebrations by sharing wishes and greetings with our loved ones.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Celebrating Lord Krishna's Birth with 50 Wishes, Quotes, and Messages

May Lord Krishna bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness on Janmashtami.

Wishing you a joyful and divine Krishna Janmashtami!

Jai Shri Krishna! May your life be filled with love and devotion.

Let's celebrate the birth of the one who enchants everyone with his charm. Happy Janmashtami!

May Krishna's flute bring the melody of love into your life. Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami ! Jai Shri Krishna!

May your heart be filled with Krishna's love!

Radhe Radhe! Have a blessed Janmashtami.

Celebrate the birth of Nand Gopal with devotion!

Let the celebrations begin! Happy Janmashtami.

On this divine occasion, may Krishna's blessings always guide you.

May the blessings of Krishna bring love and joy into your home.

Immerse yourself in devotion to the Lord this Janmashtami.

Sing, dance, and celebrate the divine spirit of Krishna!

May your life be as colorful and joyful as Krishna's leelas

Wishing you and your family a happy and blessed Janmashtami.

May Krishna fill your home with love and laughter.

Heartfelt Wishes for Family

Celebrate this Janmashtami with your loved ones and spread joy.

Sending warm wishes to you and your family on Krishna Janmashtami.

Let's celebrate the little Kanha's birth together with love and devotion.

Wherever there is Krishna, there is victory.” - Happy Janmashtami!

“Do everything you have to do, but not with greed, not with ego, not with lust.” - Krishna's wisdom to you this Janmashtami.

“When you feel alone, remember Krishna is with you.” Happy Janmashtami!

“Change is the law of the universe” - embrace the divine teachings of Krishna.

“Bhagavad Gita is not just a book, it's a way of life” - Let's celebrate Krishna's message today.

Let Lord Krishna's teachings guide you in every walk of life.

May Krishna's love manifest in your life and purify your soul.

May the divine grace of Lord Krishna be with you today and always.

Chant Krishna's name and feel the joy within.

Let the flute of the divine shepherd bring harmony into your life.

Dance like the gopis, sing like Meera - rejoice in Krishna's love!

It's time to break the matki and celebrate the birth of Kanha!

Celebrate the playful spirit of Krishna this Janmashtami!

Let the colors of Janmashtami fill your heart with happiness!

May the dahi handi bring success and joy to you!

Wishing you joy as sweet as Krishna's butter!

Let the little Krishna steal all your worries and fill your life with joy.

May your child grow up with the virtues of Lord Krishna.

Celebrate the birth of the cutest god - Happy Janmashtami!

May Bal Gopal shower your family with joy and innocence.

This Janmashtami, unplug from stress and plug into devotion!

May Krishna's Instagram-worthy smile stay on your face forever!

Add some flute tunes to your life. Happy Janmashtami!

Just like Krishna danced with joy, may your life be a celebration too.

Let Krishna be your life coach - Happy Janmashtami!

Kanha ki leela sabko bhaaye, janmashtami ki sabko badhai!

Radhe Radhe! Krishna janamotsav ki dheron shubhkamnayein.

Murli ki dhun, makhan ki mithaas - Happy Janmashtami to you and your parivaar!

Govinda aala re aala - Janmashtami ki dheron badhaiyan!

Krishna janmotsav ka ye paawan avsar, aapke jeevan mein laaye khushiyon ka sagar.

Wishing you a joyous and blessed Janmashtami filled with love and devotion.

May Lord Krishna shower his divine blessings on you and your family.

Jai Shri Krishna! Celebrate this divine day with faith and happiness.

On this sacred occasion, may your heart be filled with peace and your life with prosperity.

Let the melody of Krishna's flute fill your life with eternal harmony.

May Kanha's grace protect you from all obstacles in life.

Celebrate the birth of Nand Lal with joy and devotion in your heart.

May your life be as colourful and sweet as Krishna's leelas.

Sending you warm wishes for a spiritually fulfilling Janmashtami.

Let us offer prayers to the divine child Krishna and seek his blessings.

May Lord Krishna's blessings always be with you and your family.

Radhe Radhe! May Krishna bring joy, peace, and abundance into your life.

Celebrate this Janmashtami with devotion in your heart and joy in your soul.

May Lord Krishna remove all the obstacles from your path and bless you with success.

Wishing you love and laughter on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

May the teachings of Krishna guide you on the path of righteousness.

May you find peace and love in Krishna's divine presence.

Let the blessings of Krishna bring wisdom and strength into your life.

May this Janmashtami be the beginning of a journey toward spiritual growth.

Rejoice in the glory of Lord Krishna on this beautiful day.

Let us celebrate the divine love of Radha and Krishna.

May Krishna's blessings bring you happiness today and always.

Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki! Wishing you a vibrant and blessed Janmashtami.

May the birth of Lord Krishna bring hope and positivity into your life.

Celebrate the charm, wisdom, and mischief of Lord Krishna today.

Let Krishna's divine energy fill your home with peace and happiness.

May Bal Gopal bring joy and laughter into your life this Janmashtami.

Sending prayers and best wishes on the holy occasion of Janmashtami.

Celebrate the arrival of the divine with sweets, songs, and devotion.

Let Krishna's flute guide your heart to peace and contentment.

On this Janmashtami, may your life be full of love, light, and blessings.

May your faith in Krishna grow stronger with each passing day.

Celebrate this divine day with devotion and a smile on your face.

May the divine light of Krishna guide your way through life.

Let's cherish the values Lord Krishna taught us through his life.

May Krishna's mischievous spirit bring fun and laughter into your day.

Wishing you a heart full of devotion and a soul blessed with peace.

May the joy of Janmashtami bring love and unity to your family.

Let Krishna's love fill every corner of your heart and home.

This Janmashtami, let your spirit soar with divine energy and faith.

May Krishna bless you with wisdom, patience, and strength.

Celebrate the Lord of Love and Life on this sacred occasion.

May the little Krishna always reside in your heart and bring you bliss.

Wishing you strength, courage, and endless devotion on Janmashtami.

May you find purpose and peace through Krishna's teachings.

Let this Janmashtami bring a divine spark to your life and soul.

On this holy day, may Lord Krishna bless you with a fulfilled life.

Celebrate Janmashtami with love, laughter, and spiritual awakening.

May the essence of Krishna's teachings bring light to your life.

Jai Shri Krishna! May his blessings always protect and guide you.

Frequently Asked Questions on Janmashtami 2025 What is Janmashtami?

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. It is observed with fasting, devotional singing, enactments of Krishna's life, and midnight celebrations.

Why are there two dates for Janmashtami?

The two dates arise because different sects follow different lunar calendars. Smarta Sampradaya follows Krishna Paksha Ashtami tithi falling before midnight.

Vaishnava Sampradaya celebrates according to Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami, which may fall on the next day.

How is Janmashtami celebrated?

Celebrations include fasting and a night vigil (Jagran), followed by Bhajans and Kirtans.

Rasa Lila and Dahi Handi events

Decorating Krishna idols

Midnight Krishna birth celebrations (12:00 AM)

What are common Janmashtami food items?

Since many devotees fast, they eat light or sattvic food like:

Sabudana khichdi

Fruit salad

Makhana kheer

When is Janmashtami 2025?

As per the Hindu calendar, the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada will start on August 15 at 11:49 pm and conclude on August 16 at 9:34 pm. Owing to this, Janmashtami will be celebrated on both days by different sects.

What are Janmashtami 2025 timings?

he Nishita Puja will be observed on August 16, from 12:04 am to 12:47 am, lasting for 43 minutes.

Brahma Muhurta: 4:24 am to 5:07 am

Vijay Muhurat: 2:37 pm to 3:30 pm

Twilight Time: 7:00 pm to 7:22 pm

Nishita Muhurta: 12:04 am to 12:47 am

Best Krishna Janmashtami Quotes and Bhagavad Gita Inspirations

10 Best Krishna Janmashtami Quotes and Inspirations

“Whenever righteousness declines and unrighteousness rises, I manifest Myself.” – Bhagavad Gita 4.7“For the soul there is neither birth nor death at any time. It is unborn, eternal, everlasting, and primeval.” – Bhagavad Gita 2.20“A person can rise through self-discipline, or degrade himself through lack of it. Self alone is one's friend, and self alone is one's enemy.” – Bhagavad Gita 6.5“Perform your duty without attachment, for by working without selfish motive, one attains the supreme .” – Bhagavad Gita 3.19“The mind is restless and difficult to control, but it can be conquered through practice and detachment.” – Bhagavad Gita 6.35“Whatever you do, whatever you eat, whatever you offer in sacrifice, whatever you give, and whatever austerity you perform-do that as an offering unto Me.” – Bhagavad Gita 9.27“One who sees action in inaction, and inaction in action, is truly wise.” – Bhagavad Gita 4.18“Fix your mind on Me, be devoted to Me, sacrifice to Me, bow down to Me. You will surely reach Me.” – Bhagavad Gita 9.34“You have the right to work, but never to the fruits of work.” – Bhagavad Gita 2.47“Wherever there is Krishna, the master of yoga, and Arjuna, the supreme archer, there will also be splendour, victory, prosperity, and sound morality.” – Bhagavad Gita 18.78