31 Arab, Muslim Countries Deplore Netanyahu's Statement About Greater Israel
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 15 (KUNA) - Thirty-one Arab and Muslim countries, including Kuwait, condemned on Friday in the strongest terms the statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the so-called "Greater Israel."
"These statements represent a grave disregard for, and a blatant and dangerous violation of, the rules of international law and the foundations of stable international relations," reads a joint statement by foreign ministers of 31 Arab and Muslim countries and the Secretaries-General of the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
"They also constitute a direct threat to Arab national security, to the sovereignty of states, and to regional and international peace and security."
They stressed that, while their states reaffirm their respect for international legitimacy and the Charter of the United Nations, particularly Article 2, paragraph 4, which prohibits the use of force or the threat thereof, they will adopt all policies and measures that preserve peace, in a manner that serves the interests of all states and peoples in achieving security, stability, and development, away from illusions of domination and the imposition of power by force.
They also strongly condemned the approval by the extremist Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich of the settlement plan in the "E1" area, along with his radical racist statements rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state.
They considered this to be a blatant violation of international law and a flagrant assault on the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to realize their independent, sovereign state on the lines of 4 June 1967, with Occupied Jerusalem as its capital. They stressed that Israel has no sovereignty over the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
They reaffirmed their absolute rejection and condemnation of this settlement plan and of all illegal Israeli measures that constitute a flagrant breach of international law and of Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2334, which condemns all Israeli settlement activities aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and legal status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory since 1967, including East Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Palestine.
They also reaffirmed the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which emphasized the illegality of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory, and underscored the need to end it immediately, to remove its consequences, and to provide reparations for the damages caused.
They warned of the grave dangers of Israeli intentions and policies aimed at annexing Palestinian territory, and warn of the dangers of the continued expansionist settlement policy in the Occupied West Bank pursued by the extremist Israeli government, including attempts targeting Islamic and Christian Holy Sites, foremost among them Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif; settler terrorism; daily incursions into Palestinian cities, towns, and refugee camps; the systematic destruction of Palestinian refugee camps and the displacement of Palestinian civilians from their homes.
"These actions directly fuel cycles of violence and conflict and undermine prospects for achieving just and comprehensive peace in the region," they cautioned.
"They also warn against reliance on ideological and racist delusions, which risk fueling the conflict in ways that are difficult to control or predict, thereby threatening both regional and international security and stability."
In a related context, they reiterated their rejection and condemnation of Israel's crimes of aggression, genocide, and ethnic cleansing.
They underlined the need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, along with ensuring unconditional humanitarian access to end the policy of systematic starvation that Israel is pursuing as a weapon of genocide.
The Foreign Ministers also reiterated their unequivocal rejection of the displacement of the Palestinian people in any form and under any pretext, and call on the international community to exert pressure on Israel to end its aggression and to fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip, in preparation for enabling the creation of conditions conducive to the implementation of the Arab-Islamic plan for early recovery efforts and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
In this regard, they called on the international community, especially the permanent members of the Security Council, particularly the United States of America, to shoulder their legal and moral responsibilities and to take immediate action to compel Israel to halt its ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip and its dangerous escalation in the Occupied West Bank, to stop the illusory and inciting statements made by its officials, and to provide international protection to the Palestinian people.
They further called for enabling the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights, foremost among them the right to establish their independent sovereign state on their national soil, and for holding accountable those responsible for crimes and violations against the Palestinian people.
The statement was signed by foreign ministers of Algeria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Gambia, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Maldives, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and the Secretary-General of the Arab League, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council. (end)
