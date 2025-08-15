Taiwan's Critical Case For UN Entry

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Director-General Charles Chi-Yu Chou

As the United Nations arranges for its 2025 General Assembly, Taiwan, home to over 23 million people, remains barred from the forum where global decisions are made. This exclusion is not only unjust, but fundamentally at odds with the values upon which the UN was founded.

Taiwan is a thriving democracy with a uniquely dynamic civil society, a strong, tailored economy, and an everlasting commitment to international cooperation. From pandemic response to disaster relief, Taiwan has consistently made contributions. During COVID-19, Taiwan's transparent and effective handling of the crisis earned global praise. It has also offered aid in times of need, including to Florida, where Taiwan donated relief supplies following devastating hurricanes, notably $300,000 in response to hurricane Helene and Milton last year.

Despite these efforts, and many more, Taiwan remains disallowed from participating in the UN in any meaningful capacity. Taiwanese passport holders are routinely denied entry to UN buildings. Taiwanese journalists are blocked from covering meetings. These restrictions go beyond exclusion and can be described as a form of discrimination.

This outcome is largely attributable to a misinterpretation of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, passed in 1971. That resolution merely gave a green light to the People's Republic of China (PRC) to take the“China seat”, but did not address Taiwan's status, nor did it ascribe the PRC any right to represent Taiwan in the UN. In fact, the resolution 2758 makes no mention of Taiwan at all. Nevertheless, it has been used by Beijing to justify Taiwan's exclusion for more than 50 years.

The consequences are severe. Taiwan is shut out of critical discussions on public health, climate change, aviation safety, and other global challenges, even though its expertise could make a meaningful difference. As the UN and its members strive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), sidelining Taiwan undermines the very cooperation those goals require.

In what may be an even more vivid example of outright exclusion of the Taiwanese people, barring Taiwanese citizens and media from UN premises runs counter to the principles of openness and non-discrimination enshrined in the UN Charter. The idea that a democratic society (whose government is fairly elected by its citizenry) should have no representation at the UN, while numerous authoritarian regimes enjoy full membership, raises serious moral concerns.

Taiwan is not seeking any special treatment. It is asking for a seat at the table it has already earned. Only Taiwan's democratically elected government can speak on behalf of its people. This can be paralleled in our own national values. The United States is a society that, in no small way, embraces democracy, personal freedoms, and international cooperation. These are the same values the UN was built to uphold. As we look toward a more inclusive global future, the continued exclusion of Taiwan from the United Nations must end.

It is important to remember that the entire world is stronger when all who are willing to contribute are welcomed. Thus, it is time to allow Taiwan in.

