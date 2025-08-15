Dubai Cares And Aldar Mobilize The UAE Community In Abu Dhabi To Empower 10,000 Students For A Successful New Academic Year

450 volunteers come together to assemble essential school kits for children from low-income families across the UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 15 August, 2025: Marking the Year of Community, Dubai Cares, in partnership with Aldar as the exclusive sponsor, hosted another edition of Volunteer Emirates - Back to School in Abu Dhabi, following last year's successful initiative. More than 450 passionate volunteers, including 80 Aldar employees, came together to assemble 10,000 school kits for children from low-income families across the UAE. This inspiring display of solidarity underscores the power of community engagement in giving every child an equal opportunity to start the academic year with confidence and dignity.

Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said: 'In this Year of Community, the success of Volunteer Emirates - Back to School is a true testament to the spirit of unity and shared purpose that defines our country. This achievement would not have been possible without the generous support of Aldar and the incredible commitment of volunteers from across the UAE. The incredible turnout in Abu Dhabi today shows how strongly people believe in giving back. This initiative goes beyond providing school supplies; it sends a powerful message to every child that their future matters and they are not alone.'

Salwa Al Maflahi, Executive Director of Sustainability and Community Outreach at Aldar, said: “At Aldar, we believe that building a thriving, inclusive society begins with making sure that every child is given the best chance to realise their full potential. Seeing hundreds of volunteers come together - many returning for the second year - was a powerful reminder of the social cohesion that exists in the UAE and the power of community engagement. Dubai Cares' Back to School initiative is not only about providing equipment for students, it's an investment in local communities and the long-term prosperity of the UAE and its residents.”

Muhamad Al Blooshi, an Emirati volunteer, said: ' I'm excited to be in Abu Dhabi and join Dubai Cares for Volunteer Emirates - Back to School. As a long-time volunteer, it's always a joy to take part in an initiative that brings smiles to children's faces. I'm confident the students will be overjoyed to receive their new school bags, filled with everything they need to start the academic year with confidence and excitement.'

As part of Volunteer Emirates - Back to School, a number of schools across the UAE are set to benefit from the distribution of school kits to support students as they prepare for a successful academic year. These include Al Ihsan Charity Association in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, and surrounding areas; Al Etihad Charity Foundation in Ajman; National Charity School across Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman; Hemaya School in Dubai; The School of Tolerance in Abu Dhabi; Al Tafawq Private School and Al Dhaid Private School in Al Dhait City, Sharjah; and Umm Al Qura Private School in Umm Al Quwain.

Dubai Cares' Volunteer Emirates initiative, along with its broader community engagement efforts, aligns closely with the vision of the Year of Community, declared by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This national initiative aims to strengthen social bonds, promote cohesion, and foster a deeper sense of belonging across the UAE. Under the slogan “Hand in Hand”, the Year of Community encourages active participation in volunteering, community service, and knowledge sharing—empowering individuals and organizations to contribute to collective progress and stronger social connections.

Back to School' edition of Volunteer Emirates aligns with Dubai Cares' mission to promote inclusive education and community engagement across the UAE and beyond. The initiative is also in line with Aldar's broader efforts to foster community well-being and enhance educational opportunities for underprivileged children.

