"Michael J. Defosse Releases New Book - Greek Mythology: Gods of Mount Olympus"Ancient Legends Come Alive in Greek Mythology: Gods of Mount Olympus - The First Book in a New Five-Volume Series

From the stormy seas of Poseidon to the wisdom-filled halls of Athena, the gods of Mount Olympus ruled the ancient world with might, mystery, and power. Now, in Greek Mythology: Gods of Mount Olympus (Mythology Publishing), author Michael J. Defosse breathes new life into these timeless legends with cinematic storytelling, historical depth, and a touch of poetic magic.

This is book one of an ambitious five-volume Greek Mythology Series exploring the myths, powers, and legacies that shaped ancient Greece. Perfect for students, educators, mythology lovers, and fans of authors like Stephen Fry and Madeline Miller, this accessible yet richly detailed guide transports readers to a realm where gods, mortals, and monsters collide.

Inside, readers will discover:



Engaging retellings of the most iconic Olympian myths - Zeus, Hera, Poseidon, Demeter, Athena, Apollo, Artemis, Ares, Aphrodite, Hephaestus, Hermes, Hestia, and Dionysus.

The sacred origins, symbols, and powers that defined each god.

Festivals, temples, and rituals that connected mortals to immortals.

The cultural, political, and spiritual influence of the gods across centuries. Themes of power, love, betrayal, and fate that still echo in modern life.

Drawn from Homer, Hesiod, and other classical sources, Greek Mythology: Gods of Mount Olympus combines historical accuracy with narrative energy, making it as valuable in a classroom as it is captivating on a cozy reading night.

The eBook edition offers enhanced navigation and accessibility features, ensuring that this exploration of ancient Greece is within reach for readers of all ages and abilities.

SPECIAL PREORDER & LAUNCH PRICE - $0.99! Regularly $4.99 - this limited-time offer ends September 7, 2025. Readers are encouraged to reserve their copy early to take advantage of this exclusive launch pricing.

Greek Mythology: Gods of Mount Olympus is available for pre-order on Amazon at

Amazon US:

Amazon UK:

Amazon CA:

Amazon AU:

About the Author

Michael J. Defosse, a Syracuse University graduate with a background in finance and risk management, has shifted his storytelling focus to his lifelong passion-mythology. Drawing inspiration from his childhood surrounded by nature, he fuses analytical precision with creative wonder to reimagine the myths that have shaped civilizations.

About the Publisher

Mythology Publishing is dedicated to reviving the great stories of the past for modern readers. Each title is crafted with historical respect, vivid prose, and original illustrations inspired by the grandeur of Renaissance art. The Greek Mythology Series marks the start of a larger mission to preserve and reimagine global myths, from Greek to Egyptian to Norse traditions.

Connect with the Author and Publisher online at:

Website:

Instagram:

Tiktok: @mythologypublishing

Book Details:

Greek Mythology: Gods of Mount Olympus - Myths, Powers, and Legends that Shaped Ancient Greece

Author: Michael J. Defosse

Publisher: Mythology Publishing

Release Date: September 1, 2025

ISBN (eBook): 979-8999700322

ISBN (Paperback): 979-8999700308

ISBN (Hardcover): 979-8999700315

Genre: Mythology

Step onto Mount Olympus. Witness the power of the gods. Let the myths live again.