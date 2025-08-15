Nuclear Blackmail Will No Longer Influence Our Security Decisions, Says Indian PM Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that nuclear blackmail will no longer influence the country's national security decisions, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
Speaking during his address on the occasion of India's Independence Day, Modi firmly stated:
“India has decided it will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail. Although this has gone on for a long time, we will no longer bow to such pressure.”
The Prime Minister also issued a strong warning against terrorism, emphasizing that:
“Terrorists and their sponsors will never be forgiven and will be dealt with accordingly. India will not succumb to nuclear coercion.”
Modi's remarks reflect a hardened stance in India's defense policy, highlighting the country's commitment to resisting external threats and pressure tactics.
