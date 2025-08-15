Elon Musk Announces Upcoming Voice Feature For Xai's Grok Chatbot
Elon Musk announced on Friday that his artificial intelligence company, xAI Corp., is preparing to launch a voice capability for its AI chatbot Grok, adding a new dimension to its growing suite of features, Azernews reports.
“Grok will have real voices soon,” Musk posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, alongside a video created by Grok Imagine, the chatbot's integrated image and video generation tool. He noted that audio quality has already seen improvements.
The announcement follows Musk's update just a day earlier that Grok Imagine is now free to use globally for a limited time. The tool was recently rolled out for Android users, expanding its reach as xAI continues to challenge major players in the AI space.
With voice functionality on the horizon, xAI appears set to further enhance Grok's capabilities in multimodal interaction, positioning it as a more immersive and interactive AI assistant.
