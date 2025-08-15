403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:22 AM EST - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice of intention to commence a new normal course issuer bid. Under the NCIB, Chemtrade is authorized to purchase up to 11,231,131 of its units (out of the 112,906,332 units outstanding as of August 13, 2025) representing approximately 10% of Chemtrade's public float (being 112,311,315 units) as of August 13, 2025. The NCIB commences on August 19, 2025 and will terminate on August 18, 2026 or such earlier date that Chemtrade completes purchases. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares are trading up $0.75 at $11.75.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment