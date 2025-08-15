Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund


2025-08-15 07:05:33
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:22 AM EST - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice of intention to commence a new normal course issuer bid. Under the NCIB, Chemtrade is authorized to purchase up to 11,231,131 of its units (out of the 112,906,332 units outstanding as of August 13, 2025) representing approximately 10% of Chemtrade's public float (being 112,311,315 units) as of August 13, 2025. The NCIB commences on August 19, 2025 and will terminate on August 18, 2026 or such earlier date that Chemtrade completes purchases. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares are trading up $0.75 at $11.75.

MENAFN15082025000212011056ID1109934869

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search