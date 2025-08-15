Ashes 2025: Steve Smith Makes MASSIVE Prediction For England Batters On Australian Pitches

Australia veteran batter Steve Smith believes the wickets in Australia for the last three to four years have been tricky, and it will be challenging for the England batters in the Ashes later this year.

The highly anticipated Ashes 2025-26 Test series between Australia and England will take place between November 21, 2025, and January 8, 2026, in Australia.

The five-game series, which is a component of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship, will represent yet another chapter.

'It's going to be a big challenge'

In a video on Sky Sports' YouTube channel, Smith said, "I think England have a good side at the moment. They're obviously playing a really aggressive brand of cricket, and I think coming down to Australia, particularly for their batters, it's going to be a big challenge. I think the wickets for the last three or four years have been tricky."

Smith has a brilliant record in the Ashes series. He is the leading run-scorer in the 21st century in the Ashes, with 3417 runs in 37 fixtures at an average of 56.01 and 12 hundreds under his belt. He is also the only player with ten consecutive fifty-plus scores in the Ashes.

Smith hopes for 'great series' in Ashes 2025

Smith feels Australia have a very experienced and successful bowling lineup, and he believes the Ashes will be a great series.

"We got a very experienced bowling lineup with guys that have played for a long period of time and been extremely successful. I'm looking forward to the summer. I think it's going to be a great series," he added.

Smith is the third-highest run getter in the Ashes, behind England's Jack Hobbs (3636) and the legendary Don Bradman (5028). While in active players, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon is the highest wicket-taker in the Ashes with 110 scalps in 30 matches.

Pat Cummins's Australia, the current holders of the Ashes, will face Ben Stokes's England, which will aim to reclaim the urn on Australian soil.