Orbitype - World's First Agentic Cloud OS For Enhanced AI-Agent And Human Collaboration

Orbitype Launches the World's First Agentic Cloud OS, Redefining How Humans and AI Collaborate in the Cloud

Basel, Switzerland, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbitype today announced the official launch of the world's first Agentic Cloud OS , a groundbreaking platform that seamlessly integrates agentic artificial intelligence (AI) into modern cloud infrastructures. This innovation marks a turning point in how businesses automate processes, manage data, and collaborate with AI agents in real time.









Al-Agents & Your Team - Side by Side

Orbitype's Agentic Cloud OS combines the flexibility of a cloud-native environment with the intelligence of autonomous software agents, enabling organizations to unify data, automate workflows, and scale applications without sacrificing control or transparency.

“With Orbitype, we're not just introducing another SaaS platform. We're creating a completely new cloud operating system for the AI era,” said Julian Vorraro , CEO of Webentertainer GmbH and creator of Orbitype.“Agentic Cloud OS means AI agents become real team members, working side-by-side with humans, making decisions, and automating work at a level we've never seen before.”

A New Category: Agentic Cloud OS

Unlike traditional cloud platforms or SaaS solutions, Orbitype treats AI agents as equal participants in an organization's workflow. These agents have access to the same data as human users, can autonomously adapt system structures, and are capable of running background processes without constant supervision (Ambient Agents).

Key features include:



Centralized Cloud & Data Hub: Manage multiple workspaces and data sources from a single interface.

Human-in-the-Loop Workflows: Ensure human oversight on critical decisions while allowing AI to operate autonomously where safe.

Dynamic Structure Creation: AI agents can build, modify, and optimize data structures in real time.

Integrated Resources: Access built-in computing power, databases, LLM tokens, and S3-storage. Chat & Ambient Agents: Switch between direct chat-based AI interaction and fully autonomous background agents.

Cloud Operating System

Originally inspired by the limitations of traditional SaaS systems, Orbitype has evolved into a full-scale Cloud Operating System . It orchestrates AI-Agents, manages infrastructure, and enables entirely new automation scenarios, from real-time dashboards to cross-platform business process automation.

About Orbitype

Orbitype is developed by Webentertainer GmbH , a digital transformation company specializing in SaaS solutions, web applications, and AI-powered business tools. Orbitype is the world's first Agentic Cloud OS , enabling seamless human-AI collaboration in a secure and scalable environment.

Press inquiries

Julian Vorraro...+41 61 511 22 13Lange Gasse 90,4052 Basel, CH

