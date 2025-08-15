UAE: Parts Of E311 To Undergo Asphalt Maintenance, Some Lanes To Close

On Friday, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced that it would be commencing maintenance work on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.

The authority, in a post on X said that it will be doing asphalt layer maintenance works in the Al Arqoub area, Sharjah. Maintenance works will start at 1am on Sunday, August 17, and will continue until 12pm on Sunday, August 24.

They will cover the section between the Al Helyo – Al Hamriyah Interchange (Exit 86) and the Umm Al Quwain – Falaj Al Mualla Interchange (Exit 90). The slow and middle lanes will be closed, the fast lane will continue to be open to traffic.

An additional temporary lane will be opened in the centre of the main road to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The authority has urged all motorists to cooperate, comply with traffic instructions and the guidance posted at the work site, adhere to the specified speed limits, and use alternative routes to ensure their safety and the safety of others.