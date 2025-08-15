Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Nasal Insert To Enhance Airflow For Exercise, Sleep, And Daily Use

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Michael Kevin M. of Pennsauken Township, NJ is the creator of the Correct Breather, a nasal insert engineered to improve airflow through the nostrils, supporting optimal oxygen intake during physical activity, sleep, or everyday respiration. The device is composed of two round, ventilated components linked by a central hook that enables easy insertion and secure positioning within the nasal cavity to mechanically widen the air passage.During intense exercise, allergies, or sleep, nasal airflow may become restricted due to inflammation, mucus buildup, or the natural collapse of soft nasal tissues. This can lead to mouth breathing, reduced oxygen intake, fatigue, and conditions such as snoring. Existing methods for managing these symptoms such as adhesive nasal strips or decongestants may offer limited efficacy or be unsuitable for prolonged use.Correct Breather addresses these limitations by physically maintaining open nostrils through a dual component insert that expands the internal nasal passage. Each section is equipped with airflow holes and is sized to fit comfortably within the nostrils. A small external hook links the two units and aids in adjustment and removal. The device is available in multiple sizes to accommodate a range of nasal anatomies.Key features and benefits include:.Enhanced Airflow During Physical Activity and Sleep: opens and stabilizes nasal passages to improve oxygen intake, reduce fatigue during workouts, and promote restful sleep..Secure Dual-Inlet Design: two ventilated nasal components sit within each nostril and are linked by a bridge hook for consistent positioning and structural support..Comfort-Oriented Fit and Adjustability: the central hook allows for precise adjustment and easy removal. The device is available in multiple sizes for user-specific comfort..Non-Invasive and Drug-Free: offers a mechanical solution to nasal obstruction without relying on medication, adhesives, or external apparatus.This product is designed for individual users seeking improved respiratory efficiency in various scenarios, from endurance sports to daily sleep hygiene. Its compact, reusable design makes it a practical addition to wellness routines, respiratory therapy, or athletic preparation.Michael Kevin filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Correct Breather product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Correct Breather can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email ....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

