Red Light Method Launches Seventh Location

Red Light Method launches their third location in the last six weeks with more than sixty in development as part of a nationwide expansion

- Allison BeardsleyBRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Red Light Method opens seventh location with five more by year endRed Light Method, the fast-growing fitness and recovery franchise founded by Allison Beardsley (creator of Club Pilates), has officially opened its seventh studio-this time in the suburbs of Nashville. The milestone marks another major step in the brand's nationwide expansion with the third new studio opening in the last six weeks. Red Light Method anticipates opening another five studios by year end and more than thirty in 2026.In a market with no shortage of health and wellness options, Red Light Method Brentwood opened its doors with an impressive 262 founding members.“Our Tennessee franchisee was one of our very early franchisees. We are so blessed to have him as part of our Red Light Method franchise family. He is a passionate serial entrepreneur in the health and wellness industry and has contributed to our development over the last year.” – Allison Beardsley Founder and President of EducationThe Franchisee for the whole state of Tennessee said,“Adding Red Light Method to my franchise portfolio was a strategic decision driven by its low build out costs, quick path to profitability, exceptional franchisee support, and the opportunity to scale within a rapidly growing industry. As the first brand to make medical grade, FDA-cleared red light therapy widely accessible, Red Light Method is a game changer. I'm proud to offer its proven benefits to my community. I'm also so thankful for the overwhelming positive response from the Brentwood community as we open our doors.”Affordable Wellness with Advanced Recovery SolutionsMembers receive treatments typically costing $800–$1,200 per month for just around $200, making Red Light Method one of the most accessible wellness solutions in the country. Alongside its core services, the brand is rolling out Pulse Electro Magnetic Field (PEMF) therapy mats and Exercise With Oxygen Therapy (EWOT) to further boost recovery and performance.“This is growing at four times the rate Club Pilates did in the early stages.” Beardsley shared.“While we see many athletic clients, most of our members are 50+ who haven't exercised in years. They're regaining confidence, strength, and mobility-it's life-changing.”Franchise Growth Outpacing Industry AveragesWith seven studios open, five more slated to launch this year, and over 60 in development, Red Light Method's success is fueled by a franchise model designed for sustainability:- Affordable start-up costs ($300K–$400K all-in)- Nearly $500K in equipment value for just $200K (no vendor kickbacks)- Low-overhead site selection and hands-on support for leasing, construction, sales training, operational support, and marketing“Our priority is franchisee and member success,” said Eric Tepper, CEO and National Sales Director.“We'd rather our franchisees wait for the perfect lease than rush into a bad deal. Our model supports strong presales, lean operations, and immediate profitability. This is about winning together. We are serving a portion of the population that doesn't have a lot of options for health and wellness that are comfortable for them. Hearing them rave about the life-changing results they are experiencing informs us we are on the right track. We are creating wins for our communities, our franchisees, and our company.”Join the Red Light RevolutionRed Light Method is now offering franchise opportunities nationwide for passionate entrepreneurs ready to bring cutting-edge, results-driven wellness to their communities.Franchise Inquiries: ...Learn More:

