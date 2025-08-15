US To Work With India To Face Modern Challenges: US Secretary Of State
“The historic relationship between the world's largest democracy and the world's oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching,” Rubio said.
“Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries,” he said.
The message of cooperation and partnership came amidst a standoff between the two countries over tariffs and differences over US President Donald Trump's role in ending the Operation Sindoor conflict.
He focused on the Indo-Pacific, where India and the US share challenges from China.
“Our two countries are united by our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region,” he said.
Rubio also mentioned the areas of cooperation in technology and industry that are imperilled by Trump's tariff of 25 per cent on imports from India and a threat to add 25 per cent if India buys Russia's oil.
He said,“Our partnership spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies, and extends into space”.
Another divisive issue that has emerged in relations between the two countries that had been on an upswing is Trump's repeated insistence that he mediated the end to the May conflict between India and Pakistan.
India has insisted that it was resolved by the neighbours themselves with a phone call from Islamabad's military.
