Bengal CM Mamata Meets Governor Bose At Raj Bhavan On I-Day
CM Banerjee reached Raj Bhavan at 5 p.m. on Friday along with West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, state Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and state Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty.
Soon after, Left Front Chairman Biman Bose and senior Congress leader Pradeep Bhattacharya arrived at Raj Bhavan, responding to the Governor's invitation.
All the leaders from different political parties exchanged customary greetings with the Chief Minister. Like every year, this year too, a small tea ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan.
Renowned musician Usha Uthup was also seen with the Chief Minister. They were all welcomed by Governor Bose and his spouse.
Every year, the Chief Minister is invited to the tea party at Raj Bhavan on the evening of Independence Day. Members of various political parties in the state are also invited. As per tradition, the Chief Minister also joins the tea party.
On Friday, Mamata Banerjee stayed there for a while and interacted with the Governor as well as others.
Governor CV Anand Bose, in his speech, recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and told the assembled guests, "This day is not only a day of celebration, but also a day of duty."
While leaving the Raj Bhavan, Mamata Banerjee said in response to questions from media persons, "Independence Day belongs to all of us. Political differences have no place here. Today is the day of unity."
